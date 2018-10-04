Yuka Perera Sets Tone for San Marcos in Win Against Santa Barbara

Tennis

Yuka Perera didn't lose a a game in three sets, powering the San Marcos girls tennis team to a 15-3 win over Santa Barbara in a Channel League match on Thursday.

"We are half way through the season and the girls are gaining more confidence and handling business in singles and doubles," said San Marcos coach Jonny Sapp.

Santa Barbara coach Danny Echt felt his No. 1 Claire Echt played a quality set against Perera.

"Claire was swinging freely off the ground and building some intelligent points," he said. "Yuka showed why she is the most dominant player in the league. It was a good, clean set by both competitors."

The Royals are 6-0 in league and 9-1 overall.

Fiona Kinsella won 6-0, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles for the Royals.

In doubles, Kelly Coulson/Samantha DeAlba won 6-1, 6-0 before being subbed out. Maura Mannix/Bella Munoz also won two sets and Mannix won a third with Jesi Rabinowitz.

No. 3 Samantha Wiener/Emily Rapp went 3-0, pulling out 7-5 victories in the second and third sets.

Santa Barbara's No. 2 doubles of Hannah Mendez/Margot Omdahl came back from being down 2-5 to win a set 7-5.

"Margot went after it a bit more in the third round and ending up holding serve late in the set," said Echt.

He added: "The Royals are the deepest team in singles and doubles that we've seen all year, and they played solidly today hitting good depth and making us earn points. Overall, it was a good learning experience for us."

Santa Barbara is 4-2 in league and 8-9 overall.



