Yvette Rosales Has Big Day in Bishop Diego Softball Win; Carpintera Tennsi Rolls

Prep Roundup

Freshman Yvette Rosales drove in five runs and had three hits and a stolen base to lead Bishop Diego to a 14-9 softball win over Valley Christian of Santa Maria on Tuesday.

Junior Julia Gregson struck out seven Lions batters in five innings and contribute at the play. She went 2 for 2 with three stolen bases and scored four runs.

Carpinteria Rolls to 2nd Tennis Win

Austin Stone swept three singles sets and No. 1 Carlos Costilla went 2-0 before being subbed out in a 15-3 Carpinteria boys tennis win over Pacifica.

In doubles, the No. 1 team of Corban Pampel/Ian McCurry took their three sets. The duos of Solomon Nahooikaika-Anderson/Kirby Zapata and Luke Nahooikaika-Anderson/Esteban Zapata both went 2-0.

"We showed a lot of 'thought' out on the courts," coach Charles Bryant said. "In singles, we did a great job of working the points and waiting for openings and in doubles, we tried to be more assertive at the net and force mistakes with our pressure."

The Warriors (2-0) play host to Division 1 Ventura on Thursday.



