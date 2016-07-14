Yvonne Thomas Jarvis of Santa Barbara, 1935-2016

Yvonne Thomas Jarvis of Santa Barbara passed away July 11, 2016.
Born Sept. 4, 1935, she was 80 years old.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, located at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez #21.
