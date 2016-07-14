Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 3:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 14, 2016 | 8:43 a.m.

Yvonne Thomas Jarvis of Santa Barbara, 1935-2016

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Yvonne Thomas Jarvis of Santa Barbara passed away July 11, 2016.

Born Sept. 4, 1935, she was 80 years old.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. July 30 at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, located at 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez #21.

 

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

© Noozhawk | All Rights Reserved.
This copy is for your personal, noncommercial use only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 