Zaca Fire Down, but Still Not Out
The Zaca Fire is still burning in pockets of the Los Padres National Forest.
By Staff Report | November 1, 2007 | 8:44 a.m.
The Zaca Fire, which started almost four months ago, was contained as of Oct. 29, but according to the Los Padres National Forest officials, the fire is still not out.
“While there is no longer a threat that the fire will escape control lines, small pockets of fire may continue to periodically produce visible smoke until winter rains completely extinguish the fire,” stated a press release issued this morning.
The Zaca Fire area will remain closed to public entry through the spring 2008 rainy season.
Call Los Padres National Forest headquarters at 968-6640 for more information.
