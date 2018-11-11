Zach Gill Plays Benefit for Montessori Center School

Santa Barbara-based singer and songwriter Zach Gill, known for his world music tours as the lead vocalist of the rock band ALO, and a longtime member of Jack Johnson's band, made his first appearance at The Red Piano in Santa Barbara on Nov. 9 in support of Montessori Center School.

As well as performing locally, Gill also works regularly as a solo artist, having recently returned from a multi-media musical tour promoting his solo album Life in the Multiverse.

Zach employs traditional instruments like piano, banjo, ukulele and accordion in innovative ways and uses storytelling and audience participation to create a lively show, which he did for his Montessori Center School (MCS) benefit.

Montessori Center School is a nonprofit school that strives to provide Montessori education to a diverse school community.

The Fund for MCS supports programs for the school including music and arts education; teacher salaries; and classroom resources; as well as financial aid that helps bridge the gap between what a family can afford to pay and the full cost of an MCS education.

— Jonatha King for Montessori Center School.