Zach Smith 2nd-Round 66 Helps Put UCSB Into Lead at Santa Barbara Collegiate

Golf

UC Santa Barbara finished the first round of the UC Santa Barbara Collegiate in 8th-place out of eight teams. In the second round, the Gauchos shot a tournament-best 274, pushing their score through two rounds to 8-under par, seven shots ahead of second-place Weber State, after a pair of rounds at Sandpiper Golf Course on Monday.

Senior Zach Smith carded a tournament best 6-under par 66 in the Monday's second round, to lead Santa Barbara back from its spot at the bottom of the standings. Smith, who shot a 1-over par 73 in Monday's first round, finished the day at 5-under par and in second-place, one shot back of Tomas Helgo from Cal State Northridge.

"Zach really got it going in the second round," said UCSB head coach Steve Lass. "As a team, we stepped up on the second 18 and we are in a position to win the tournament."

Brett Bennett and Justin Sheparovich join Smith among the top-5. Bennett checked in at even par in the first round, but was 2-under over the second 18 to finish with a 142 after a pair of rounds. Sheparovich was 3-over par after the first 18, but cranked out a 5-under 67 over the final 18 to enter the final day in position among the top players. Bennett and Sheparovich give Santa Barbara three of thetop seven players in the standings after two rounds.

In the six-play-count-four tournament, Brandon Jacobs is the fourth Gaucho. Jacobs shot a 4-over par 77 in Monday's first round, but then bounced back with a 1-under 71 in round two. His 3-over par 147 ties him for 24th-place in the tournament.

Weber State will begin Tuesday's final round at 1-under par 575, seven shots back of the Gauchos. Cal State Monterey Bay is third at even-par and UC Riverside is fourth at 1-over par 577 and in fourth-place.

UCSB's Smith is one shot back of CSUN's Tomas Helgo who finished the first two round at 6-under par. Tanner Podres of Cal Poly is third at 4-under, UCR's Andrew Spilman is foiurth at 3-under. Bennett and Sheparovich are tied with Weber State's Boston Watts for fifth at 2-under par, 142.

The final round of the UC Santa Barbara Collegiate will begin at 7:30 a.m., on Tuesday morning at Sandpiper.