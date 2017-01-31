Monday, June 18 , 2018, 4:53 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Golf

Zach Smith Leads UCSB Golfers to 2nd Place at Folino Invitational

By UCSB Sports Information | January 31, 2017 | 2:52 p.m.

Junior Zach Smith was one of just two players to shoot below par as he carded a 2-under 214 to lead UC Santa Barbara to a solid second-place finish at the Folino Invitational played at the Industry Hills Golf Club at Pacific Palms.

Smith played a consistent three rounds as he was 1-under in each of the first two rounds and then at even par in the final round. He finished five shots back of the individual medalist, Joe Fryer of Long Beach State who shot a 7-under par 209.

As a team, the Gauchos finished with a 10-over par 872, two shots behind the team champion, Long Beach State.  UC Irvine was third, 15 shots off the pace, Cal State Northridge came in fourth and Boise State was fifth.

In addition to Smith, the Gauchos were well represented in the tournament. Freshman Brett Bennett finished at 4-over par to tie for seventh-place while juniors Brandon Bauman and Willy Moffly each shot 5-over par to tie for 10th. Sophomore Nick Swanson tied for 31st at 15-over par.

UCSB returns to action at The Farms Collegiate Invitational in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Feb. 13-14, 2017.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 