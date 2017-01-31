Zach Smith Leads UCSB Golfers to 2nd Place at Folino Invitational

Golf

Junior Zach Smith was one of just two players to shoot below par as he carded a 2-under 214 to lead UC Santa Barbara to a solid second-place finish at the Folino Invitational played at the Industry Hills Golf Club at Pacific Palms.

Smith played a consistent three rounds as he was 1-under in each of the first two rounds and then at even par in the final round. He finished five shots back of the individual medalist, Joe Fryer of Long Beach State who shot a 7-under par 209.

As a team, the Gauchos finished with a 10-over par 872, two shots behind the team champion, Long Beach State. UC Irvine was third, 15 shots off the pace, Cal State Northridge came in fourth and Boise State was fifth.

In addition to Smith, the Gauchos were well represented in the tournament. Freshman Brett Bennett finished at 4-over par to tie for seventh-place while juniors Brandon Bauman and Willy Moffly each shot 5-over par to tie for 10th. Sophomore Nick Swanson tied for 31st at 15-over par.

UCSB returns to action at The Farms Collegiate Invitational in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., on Feb. 13-14, 2017.