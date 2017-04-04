Golf
Zach Steinberger Leads Dos Pueblos Past Rio Mesa
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 4, 2017 | 6:25 p.m.
Zach Steinberger fired a 2-over par 73 at Glen Annie Golf Course and earned medalist honors, leading Dos Pueblos to a 407-458 non-league win over Rio Mesa on Tuesday.
Joseph Pigatti shot a 77 and Matt Pigatti scored an 81 for the Chargers, who improve to 7-4 overall.
Dos Pueblos plays Chaminade on Thursday at Soule Park.
DP Scores
Zach Steinberger 73
Joseph Pigatti 77
Matt Pigatti 81
Larry Tang 85
Luke Vigna 91
