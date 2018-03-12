Zach Steinberger’s 69 Leads SBCC Golfers to First WSC Win

Golf

Zach Steinberger shot a 3-under par 69 to share medalist honors and lead the SBCC men’s golf team its first WSC golf victory on Monday at Antelope Valley Country Club.

The Vaqueros shot 369 as a team to finish ahead of conference leader College of the Canyons (376).

Steinberger tied with Joey Herrera of Ventura and James Comerford of Canyons for the low score.

The five other SBCC team members shot in the 70s: Jack Heavey 73, Austin Duffy 74, Mikha Benedictus 76, Felix Dine 77 and Gabe Cloquet 78.

