Zack Warburg: Building The Bond Between Law Enforcement and Those They Are Sworn to Protect

By Zack Warburg | June 20, 2017 | 2:13 p.m.

This past weekend I had the privilege of doing a ride-along with the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office.

Now I am no stranger to ride-alongs, having done more than a dozen with departments across the county over the last four years. Everytime I do one, I am hoping for something exciting, a vehicle pursuit, a felony drug bust, a bank robbery, anything that gives me the chance to ride "code 3" (lights and sirens).

But inevitably, the curse of the ride-along has followed me each time, and I have had mostly mundane calls. Noise complaints, a missing teenager who was just at a friends house with a dead cell phone, and a handful of DUI drivers have made up the bulk of the calls.

This Saturday, as I climbed into the car with Deputy Robert DeBarge, I was hoping for some excitement, but in the back of my mind I knew it would likely be another night of routine calls.

About two hours into the ride, around 11 p.m., we are in downtown Goleta, south of Hollister, when Deputy DeBarge spots a kid jaywalking across the middle of Fairview Avenyue.

It is well after dark, and there are very few streetlights in the area. Deputy DeBarge makes a u-turn and pulls up alongside the kid, rolling down the passenger window. The two start to talk, and it quickly becomes clear that DeBarge has contacted this individual before.

I would later learn that this individual had attempted suicide by cop just a few weeks prior. Off of his medication and in a very bad mental state, he had come out of his house with a large knife and started threatening to stab a group of nearby construction workers.

Deputies quickly responded to the area and with guns drawn attempted to talk the kid down.

At first it appeared unlikely, as he seemed intent on having the officers shoot him, repeatedly telling them to kill him or he would stab them.

Eventually, however, they managed to place him in custody. He was arrested and taken to the Santa Barbara County Jail. It was there, later that night, that Deputy DeBarge talked to the individual. He was despondent and pissed that deputies hadn't just shot him.

Now flash forward to weeks later. It is dark out, and we are talking to the individual through the window of a squad car. He was a completely different person.

He told us that he was going to meetings multiple times a week, that he was working on his anger issues and had quit drinking, but the most significant thing he said was how hopeful he was for the future — that, while things are still tough, he is working through them and is looking to tomorrow.

He has so much to live for and he is thankful that there are so many resources available to help him, something that Deputy DeBarge reminded him.

As we drove away and continued to patrol downtown Goleta, Deputy DeBarge explained to me that the brief five minute conversation we had with this kid is all about building a relationship. That, God forbid, this kid gets in a bad state again, the connection that DeBarge has tried to foster might just save a life.

All too often these days, reporting about law enforcement portrays only extremes, with the officer as superhero or villain.

What I saw last week reminded me that there is a seldom seen side to law enforcement that is at least equally important, if not more so. The bond between law enforcement and those they are sworn to protect is one that is constantly being built.

Zack Warburg is a local freelance photographer whose photos appears frequently on Noozhawk.

