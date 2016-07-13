Zack Warburg: Through Eyes of First Responders, Photographers Get Gripping Picture of Tragedy

Tragedy struck in Dallas on the evening of July 7, 2016, when five police officers were shot and killed by a madman. Another seven officers were wounded, along with two civilians.

This was a calculated attack by a deranged individual on our American community. Reflecting on this atrocity, and on the recent fatal shootings by police in Baton Rouge, La., and outside Minneapolis, I have no desire to debate politics.

These tragedies do not belong in another angry debate caricatured as left vs. right, pro-gun vs. anti-gun, Black Lives Matter vs. All Lives Matter.

All Americans of goodwill are diminished by such acts of violence in our society. We must mourn together.

What I encourage us to reflect upon are the acts of heroism that give us strength in tough times.

In the hours and days following the shootings in Dallas, there were innumerable stories of police officers performing heroic acts. Officers in the area ran toward the sound of gunfire, as they are trained to do.

Yet, there were others who also ran toward the shots: photographers. Yes, some of us are just working to get that perfect photo that we can sell for tens of thousands of dollars, but there also are those of us whose goal is to document what first responders cope with on a daily basis.

One story in particular hit very close to home for me.

Robert Moore was at the July 7 demonstration in Dallas, photographing and documenting the peaceful proceedings when the first shots were fired. Caught out in the open with no real place to go, he took cover behind a parked car where Dallas police Officer James Dylan Smith stood guard over him for more than two hours.

Moore described crouching in the same uncomfortable position for fear of exposing himself to gunfire. While sheltered behind the car, he captured a photo of Smith, gun at the ready and eyes scanning the area for threats.

It was this photo, more than anything else, that hit so close to home.

While I have never been in a situation this terrifying or with this level of imminent danger, I can certainly relate. The photo that Moore took of the Dallas police officer reminded me tremendously of a UC Santa Barbara police officer I photographed during the 2014 Isla Vista massacre.

Two years ago, an otherwise peaceful night in Isla Vista was shattered when a troubled young man took to the streets shooting from a moving vehicle, which he also used as a weapon.

In less than 10 minutes, three people and the gunman were dead and 14 others injured. Officers later found three more victims slaughtered in the suspect’s apartment.

With officers and deputies still trying to determine how many suspects there might have been and whether the scene was secure, I ran through the streets of Isla Vista, frantically documenting the work of the first responders.

One of the first photos I took that night was of UCSB police Sgt. Matthew Bly, his back to an ambulance where a victim had just been loaded, with his patrol rifle at the ready and his eyes ... scanning the area for threats.

More than anything, it is his eyes that tell the story for me. While it isn’t one of the best technical photos I’ve taken — the exposure is off, the image is grainy and the coloring is saturated — more than any photo I have ever taken, this one tells the story of the entire event.

Bly’s eyes convey both apprehension and resolve, and his determination and strength in that moment, when it was not yet clear how many people were injured or killed, when it was not yet known if there was just one shooter, two or possibly more. The strength in his eyes still inspires me.

Discussing his photo from the Dallas massacre with The Dallas Morning News, Moore had a similar response.

“That photo is not technically perfect,” he said. “But emotionally, it’s there.”

He describes how the eyes of the officer tell the story of the fear, terror and heroism that were present during that night. I could not agree more.

Although taking photos of first responders can be — and often is — mistaken for tabloid gore, I know that Moore and I share the common desire to document and record the scenes of stories that don’t yet have endings. We strive to capture first responders as they fulfill their oath to protect and serve.

These photos offer us some comfort in knowing how men and women of all colors and faith respond in crisis. These images capture a moment in time, not the whole story, often not the beginning or the end.

I strive simply to capture first responders as they fulfill their oath to protect and serve. Every day there are acts of heroism by these men and women who choose to don the uniform.

They put themselves in harm’s way to protect us and our way of life. They work to uphold the law, even if they sometimes disagree with it. They protect our right to protest peacefully, even when police procedures may be the very issue being protested.

We would do well to honor those who protect us, and remember the individual acts that help keep us safe.

— Zack Warburg is a Santa Barbara software developer and Noozhawk photographer. Click here to view more of his work. The opinions expressed are his own.