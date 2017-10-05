Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:39 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Zane Booth Named to U.S. Lifesaving Team for Competition in New Zealand

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 5, 2017 | 1:00 p.m.

Goleta's Zane Booth has been selected to the U.S. Lifesaving Association's Under-19 National Team for the DHL International Surf Rescue Challenge next month in New Zealand.

Zane Booth won several medals at the United States Lifesaving Association competition this summer. Click to view larger
Zane Booth won several medals at the United States Lifesaving Association competition this summer.

Booth, a junior at Dos Pueblos High, is one of 15 athletes named to the squad that will compete against youth teams from around the world, including Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Great Britain, and South Africa. He is one of two Californians on the men's team.

The athletes will compete over three days, starting on Nov. 30, at Mount Maunganui Beach, New Zealand.

Booth works and competes as a City of Santa Barbara Lifeguard as well as the city's Junior Lifeguards Program at East Beach. He completed hundreds of volunteer hours this past summer instructing younger kids in the junior lifeguards program.

He is a member of the U.S. Lifesaving Association and part of the organization's U19 High Performance Team.

Booth and each member of the national team is seeking donations to help cover expenses for the trip to New Zealand. Donations can be made through the U.S. Lifesaving Association by clicking HERE. When donating, include the name Zane Booth in the comments section on the fundraising page.

The United States Lifesaving Association utilizes competition as a means to promote elite fitness levels for lifeguards, promote lifesaving sport and education around the country and offer a select few the opportunity to represent our nation as athletes and ambassadors around the world.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

