Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 5:04 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Zane Booth Named to U.S. Youth Team for World Lifesaving Championships

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 29, 2018 | 2:36 p.m.

Zane Booth has been selected to be one of six male athletes to represent the United States National Lifesaving Youth Team at the World Lifesaving Championships, Nov. 22-26, in Adelaide, Australia.

Zane Booth competes for Team USA at the Sanyo-Bussan Cup in Fukuoka, Japan. Click to view larger
Zane Booth competes for Team USA at the Sanyo-Bussan Cup in Fukuoka, Japan. (Courtesy photo)

Booth, a Dos Pueblos senior, recently won five gold medals at the USLA Lifeguard Regional Championships in Coronado, Cal., and two golds at the USLA Lifeguard National Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.

He is the three-time National Board Race youth champion and two-time National Ironman youth champion.

Booth practices with the Santa Barbara Swim Club, under coaches Micaela Velasquez and Mark Warkentin, a 2008 Olympian.

He also participates in weekend beach and ocean clinics with USLA National Youth Team coach Casey Grahame and manager Gus Avila.

He is a member of the Dos Pueblos swim team, coached by Kendall Kuga and  Nic Lum.

Booth has successfully competed in two international events, the International Surf Rescue Challenge in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand in Nov. 2017 — where he was named team captain — and the Sanyo-Bussan Cup in Fukuoka, Japan in June 2018.

He placed third with his teammates in the Board Rescue Relay in New Zealand and third in the Taplin Relay in Japan.

In the summers, Booth works as a Junior Lifeguards instructor and beach lifeguard for the City of Santa Barbara.
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 