Zane Booth Named to U.S. Youth Team for World Lifesaving Championships

Zane Booth has been selected to be one of six male athletes to represent the United States National Lifesaving Youth Team at the World Lifesaving Championships, Nov. 22-26, in Adelaide, Australia.

Booth, a Dos Pueblos senior, recently won five gold medals at the USLA Lifeguard Regional Championships in Coronado, Cal., and two golds at the USLA Lifeguard National Championships in Virginia Beach, Va.

He is the three-time National Board Race youth champion and two-time National Ironman youth champion.

Booth practices with the Santa Barbara Swim Club, under coaches Micaela Velasquez and Mark Warkentin, a 2008 Olympian.

He also participates in weekend beach and ocean clinics with USLA National Youth Team coach Casey Grahame and manager Gus Avila.

He is a member of the Dos Pueblos swim team, coached by Kendall Kuga and Nic Lum.

Booth has successfully competed in two international events, the International Surf Rescue Challenge in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand in Nov. 2017 — where he was named team captain — and the Sanyo-Bussan Cup in Fukuoka, Japan in June 2018.

He placed third with his teammates in the Board Rescue Relay in New Zealand and third in the Taplin Relay in Japan.

In the summers, Booth works as a Junior Lifeguards instructor and beach lifeguard for the City of Santa Barbara.

