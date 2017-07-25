Zane Booth Wins 4 Gold Medals at Regional Junior Lifeguards Competition

Zane Booth was a golden boy at the California Surf Lifesaving Association Regional Junior Lifeguards Championships at Silver Strand State Beach in Coronado last weekend.

Booth, 16, won four gold medals and two silvers competing in the Under-19 age division. The competition featured top junior lifeguards from throughout Southern California.

He took first place in the Ironman, rescue board race, paddle rescue and rescue relay and finished second in the distance swim and rescue swim relay.

Booth, a junior at Dos Pueblos High, is a City of Santa Barbara Lifeguard and an instructor's aide with the city's Junior Lifeguards Program at East Beach.

He's been training the last four summers with the junior guards program as well with top paddlers and lifesaving athletes from Santa Barbara, Ventura and Oxnard.

Earlier this summer, Booth won the 17-Under Division title at the Jay Moriarty Memorial 12-Mile Paddle Race in Capitola. His time was 2 hours, 1 minute, 30 seconds.

His goal is to make the USA Youth National Team and travel to New Zealand this fall and Australia in 2018 to compete in the World Lifesaving Championships.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.