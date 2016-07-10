Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 4:55 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Posted on July 10, 2016 | 3:55 p.m.

Zane Ruark Kenig of Santa Barbara

Source: Kenig Family

22-year-old Zane Kenig was a talented artist, dancer and writer. (Kenig family photo)
Zane Ruark Kenig, 22, daughter of Laura Ruark Kenig and Joey Kenig, bringer of light, artist, dancer, writer, devoted friend, deep thinker, asker of questions, lover of beauty, singer of music, and beautiful soul, passed away on May 13, 2016.

Life will never be the same without her loving presence.

Family and friends gathered in her honor in St Louis, Missouri; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Santa Rosa, California; Scotty Creek Beach, California; Santa Barbara, California; and Ely, Minnesota.

A scholarship fund has been established in Zane’s name at State Street Ballet, 2285 Las Positas Road, Santa Barbara 93105.

 

