Zappos HR Head to Discuss Holacracy and the Future of Organizational Structures in Business

Advice

Holacracy: the New Management/Non-Management Approach – Is it Chaos or Leadership?

Hollie Delaney, head of people operations at Zappos, will speak to the Santa Barbara Human Resources Association Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2015, 12 p.m. at the Fess Parker Doubletree.

The topic will be Holacracy, the company's new management approach.

This program provides local businesses the opportunity to learn how this 1,500+ organization has made the transition from traditional top down leadership.

Is it state of the art or an experiment? To find out, register to attend at www.sbhra.org.

Holacracy allows employees to self-organize and self-direct.

The topic of Holacracy and how Zappos will succeed under this new structure has been reviewed by Forbes, The Washington Post, The New York Times and a variety of other news sources.

Over 200 employees left the company as a result of this change. What lies ahead for this very successful business?

— Karen Harris is the human resorces director for The Samarkand Retirement Community.