Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 3:56 pm | A Few Clouds and Breezy 68º

 
 
 
 

ZeeBlu Announces Media Sponsorship of Santa Barbara French Festival

By Fred Buckley for ZeeBlu | June 23, 2014 | 3:01 p.m.

The French Festival has become one of Santa Barbara’s most anticipated events each year. Known for its vast array of French food, art and music, it’s like a trip to France without the jet lag.

No matter what your interest in the festival, there are fun events for everyone.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 12-13 at Oak Park, there is non-stop music and dance, stretched across three different stages. There are over 30 acts, including local and visiting performers. Some of the performances even involve instruction, so there is a great opportunity to get involved and create your own fun!

All this live entertainment is surrounded by delicious food and, of course, wine and beer.

One of the best features of the French Festival is its admission price — there is none! In true communal fashion, this fun family event is brought to Santa Barbara for no charge.

It’s an event that can’t be missed, and this year ZeeBlu is excited to be a media sponsor. In addition to taking in the sights and sounds, ZeeBlu will have a booth among other venders, where we will be enjoying Santa Barbara culture and answering questions about what we do.

“We love the cultural diversity in this town,” said Chad Ratliffe, CEO of ZeeBlu, “Events like this really exemplify why we have such a strong community, and we’re happy to be involved.”

In addition to an informational booth, ZeeBlu’s mascot, Zee, will be making an appearance. With all the great costumes and colorful performances that the festival promises, we think Zee will fit right in.

— Fred Buckley is a marketing coordinator for ZeeBlu.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 