ZeeBlu Announces Media Sponsorship of Santa Barbara French Festival

The French Festival has become one of Santa Barbara’s most anticipated events each year. Known for its vast array of French food, art and music, it’s like a trip to France without the jet lag.

No matter what your interest in the festival, there are fun events for everyone.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 12-13 at Oak Park, there is non-stop music and dance, stretched across three different stages. There are over 30 acts, including local and visiting performers. Some of the performances even involve instruction, so there is a great opportunity to get involved and create your own fun!

All this live entertainment is surrounded by delicious food and, of course, wine and beer.

One of the best features of the French Festival is its admission price — there is none! In true communal fashion, this fun family event is brought to Santa Barbara for no charge.

It’s an event that can’t be missed, and this year ZeeBlu is excited to be a media sponsor. In addition to taking in the sights and sounds, ZeeBlu will have a booth among other venders, where we will be enjoying Santa Barbara culture and answering questions about what we do.

“We love the cultural diversity in this town,” said Chad Ratliffe, CEO of ZeeBlu, “Events like this really exemplify why we have such a strong community, and we’re happy to be involved.”

In addition to an informational booth, ZeeBlu’s mascot, Zee, will be making an appearance. With all the great costumes and colorful performances that the festival promises, we think Zee will fit right in.

— Fred Buckley is a marketing coordinator for ZeeBlu.