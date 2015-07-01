Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

ZeeBlu Digital Marketing Firm Partners with 30 New Local Businesses

By Crisman Cooley for ZeeBlu | July 1, 2015 | 4:27 p.m.

ZeeBlu, a Santa Barbara-based digital marketing firm, announced Wednesday that it has added 30 new local business customers to its growing clientele.

ZeeBlu
Zee the ZeeBlu mascot. (ZeeBlu photo)

“We are building a strong tribe of customers in the local Santa Barbara market by creating a comprehensive digital marketing solution for local businesses and providing it to our customers at less than the cost they would incur for hiring one employee internally," CEO Chad Ratliffe said. "In the first two quarters of this year, we have added over 50 new tribal members, demonstrating that the small- and medium-sized business market is responding to an outsourced digital marketing partner.”

The clients are a true cross-section of local business, from a community bank to an “urban farm” to a gun supply store, restaurants, a cleaner, a church, health professionals, builders and transportation companies. There’s even a doggy day care.

A complete list includes: Silvergreens, Bicycle Bob’s, Gamma Jam Brainworks, Central Coast Massage, American Riviera Bank, Alston Face & Body, Brautovich Custom Homes, Loose Pooch, Blue Sphere Energy, Justin Urban, Far West Guns & Supply, Kyle’s Kitchen, Pace Builders, JadeNow Gallery, AJ Limousine, Millner’s Family Kung Fu, Webby’s Candy Company, Take Me Care Transportation, GoGetters, GoGo Bar, American Cleaners, Chierici & Associates, Hackerspace, EZ Dough, Hecho 4:11, University Movers, Montecito Urban Farms, CG Insurance, SB Menus and Planet Solar.

The company sees Santa Barbara as an “incubator” space for a new approach to digital marketing.

“We believe the 1,800-plus macro/micro markets like Santa Barbara represent a $100 million-plus nationwide market opportunity for ZeeBlu,” Ratliffe said. “As a high-touch, high-quality SMB digital marketing agency, we are focused on bottom-line impact for local business while leveraging digital marketing to achieve this objective.”

The results the company has produced this quarter certainly indicate that it is on the right track. ZeeBlu Ventura is set to open Oct. 1, with ZeeBlu San Luis Obispo slated for January 2016.

— Crisman Cooley represents ZeeBlu.

