ZeeBlu Steps Up as Media Sponsor of California Wine Festival

The weekend of July 17-19 marks the 11th annual California Wine Festival. This year, ZeeBlu announces its involvement with the festival as a media sponsor.

In its 11th year on the Central Coast, the California Wine Festival brings a dizzying array of fine foods, entertainment and wine to Santa Barbara. Renowned for its wine country and gourmet food, the American Riviera is the perfect venue for artisan winemakers to share their craft.

Listed as one of the best food and wine festivals of 2014 by flipkey, the California Wine Festival is the quintessential California wine tasting experience. Enjoy hundreds of California's finest vintage wines, delicious gourmet food samples and lively music. Discover new wines at every festival, find a new favorite and pair it with a dizzying variety of fresh appetizers like artisan breads, cheeses, olive oils and so much more.

Enjoy an afternoon of unlimited fun, food and music — at the biggest wine festival under the sun!

ZeeBlu, which specializes in digital marketing in Santa Barbara, is proud to be involved as a media sponsor. Not only will it provide a digital voice to promote a beloved Santa Barbara event, but it will have a booth at the Beachside Wine Festival on the last day (July 19) at Chase Palm Park. Hit the grassy, palm-lined park to experience the 11th annual California Wine Festival grand finale.

Indulge in this heady, summertime "right of pleasure" and join the afternoon-long celebration — unlimited tastings of fine wine and foods, plus sun, sea and music.

— Fred Buckley is a marketing coordinator for ZeeBlu.