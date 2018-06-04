ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run to Benefit Foodbank, Daniel Bryant Center

On Nov. 28, ZeeBlu is hosting its first ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run beginning at 9 a.m. at Leadbetter Beach, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

Runners must register in advance to reserve a spot and will receive a tech running shirt for the event. Prize donations are being accepted to reward the more serious 5k runners.

That being said, this 5k is not a race. This event is all about the cause, so walking or jogging is more than fine. Participation is the key.

ZeeBlu is looking for a few more sponsors. Those who are interested in sponsoring this event may sign up by clicking here. Sponsors will be featured on all runners’ shirts, innumerable fliers, the ZeeBlue event website and have the opportunity to set up a booth on the beach.

The Family Fun Run is free, and parents and children of all ages are encouraged to come participate. Our mascot, Zee the blue-striped zebra, will be running around as well.

For more information, email [email protected] or click here.

— Chris Tarello represents ZeeBlu.