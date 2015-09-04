Friday, April 6 , 2018, 11:36 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K will Fund Scholarsips for Children with Developmental Disabilities

By Kathleen Tan for ZeeBlu | September 4, 2015 | 4:09 p.m.

ZeeBlu, a Santa Barbara-based digital marketing agency that bridges the gap between physical business and digital space, announced Thursday, Sept. 3, the beneficiaries for the 3rd Annual ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K & Family Fun Run.

ZeeBlu created this race in 2013 as a way to give back to the Santa Barbara community. This year, the company established the ZeeBlu Autism Fund that will donate 100 percent of the proceeds to local nonprofit organizations.  

This year’s beneficiaries will be the Happy Adventure Summer Camp and the Alpha Resource Center. 

These organizations were selected by ZeeBlu founder and CEO Chad Ratcliffe, who was inspired by the visible difference they make in people’s lives.

Ratcliffe enrolled his son Rocco, who suffers from autism, in Happy Adventure Summer Camp, and he was moved by the joy he witnessed in his son.

“I saw him laughing — the deep, full-belly kind of laughter you get from pure joy — and it touched me. I hadn’t seen him laugh like that in years,“ said Ratcliffe. “I hope every parent gets a chance to witness their child laugh with joy like that.”

Happy Adventure Summer Camp is a day enrichment program for persons with developmental disabilities in the greater Santa Barbara area. The program, run by the Cornerstone House of Santa Barbara, offers participants the opportunity to enjoy creative activities designed to enhance their social and recreational skills.

Proceeds from the ZeeBlu Thanksgiving 5K will be used to create scholarships for local children who cannot afford to participate the program.

Proceeds will also be donated to the Alpha Resource Center, a service center providing information and support for families of children with developmental disabilities of all ages.

Alpha also provides socials and recreational activates for teen and adults, as well as life skills training for adults. 

The event will take place on Nov. 26, 2015, beginning at Leadbetter Beach in Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit 5k.zeeblu.com.

— Kathleen Tan is a copywriter at ZeeBlu.

 
