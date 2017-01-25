Zeitgeist Band Glass Animals & Little Dragon on Bill at Bowl

Glass Animals & Little Dragon will co-headline at the Santa Barbara Bowl with special guest Jagwar Ma at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 22. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The Santa Barbara Bowl is at 1122 N. Milpas St.

Glass Animals recently released its second studio album How To Be A Human Being, which debuted in the top 20 on the Billboard 200 chart and was featured as one of USA Today’s “10 Best Albums of 2016” as well as Under The Radar’s “Top 100 Albums of 2016.”

The album’s first single, “Life Itself,” was featured on NPR’s “Heavy Rotation: 10 Songs Public Radio Can’t Stop Playing,” and the album has amassed nearly 40 million streams on Spotify since its release.

How To Be A Human Being is a multi-layered, nuanced album that splices together 40 years of sonic history in a way that’s emphatically forward-sounding.

Many of the lyrical ideas came from live recordings of people saved on frontman Dave Bayley’s phone, as though he’d been operating as some sort of roaming journalist, and these live notes sparked ideas for characters he developed. In the characters and themes explored, the record creates a world for fans to inhabit.

Yukimi Nagano, Erik Bodin, Fred Wallin and Håkan Wirenstrand make up Little Dragon, the zeitgeist band that blends strands of R&B, electronic and indie into meaningfully crafted songs.

Over the course of four albums, Little Dragon members have established themselves as keen to never rest on their laurels, constantly prodding and playing with the boundaries of their sound. The band's fifth album is in the making and tentatively planned for 2017.

Tickets range from $30.50-$50.50, plus applicable service charges. Order online at www.AXS.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Santa Barbara Bowl.