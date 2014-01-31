Zeke Monarrez Returns to Jensen Audio Visual as Account Executive

With more than 10 years of audio visual experience, Zeke Monarrez has returned to Jensen Audio Visual as an account executive.

Bringing with him a fresh perspective, Monarrez’s territory will now reach to the South Coast, where he will manage relationships between Jensen Audio Visual and its customers.

In addition to his background in the industry and his experience with audio visual integration, Monarrez is well-versed in project management and strategic planning. His projects include Chumash Casino, UCSB, Santa Barbara City College and numerous local restaurants.

“Building lasting relationships is something I take seriously,” Monarrez said. “With such a wide variety of accounts, from corporate clients to the entertainment industry, it’s important for me to listen carefully and identify the unique needs of each customer. Together, we work to build something that we can both be proud of. That’s one my favorite things about this job — my clients.”

When not working at Jensen Audio Visual, “DJ Zeke” can be found mixing sound up and down the coast entertaining at the hottest nightclubs, weddings and private parties.

Founded in 1997 by Kelly Jensen, Jensen Audio Visual is a full-service audio visual system design firm whose award-winning service and reputation for quality builds lasting relationships. Based in Santa Barbara, Jensen Audio Visual provides a full complement of low-voltage services that allow the client, architect or end-user a single point of contact during design and construction. Jensen Audio Visual is the proud recipient of the 2010 SBA Small Business of the Year for Santa Barbara and an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company.

— Rebecca Carroll is a marketing and communications coordinator for Jensen Audio Visual.