Thursday, April 5 , 2018, 8:06 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Business

Zeke Monarrez Returns to Jensen Audio Visual as Account Executive

By Rebecca Carroll for Jensen Audio Visual | January 31, 2014 | 12:30 p.m.

With more than 10 years of audio visual experience, Zeke Monarrez has returned to Jensen Audio Visual as an account executive.

Bringing with him a fresh perspective, Monarrez’s territory will now reach to the South Coast, where he will manage relationships between Jensen Audio Visual and its customers.

In addition to his background in the industry and his experience with audio visual integration, Monarrez is well-versed in project management and strategic planning. His projects include Chumash Casino, UCSB, Santa Barbara City College and numerous local restaurants.

“Building lasting relationships is something I take seriously,” Monarrez said. “With such a wide variety of accounts, from corporate clients to the entertainment industry, it’s important for me to listen carefully and identify the unique needs of each customer. Together, we work to build something that we can both be proud of. That’s one my favorite things about this job — my clients.”

When not working at Jensen Audio Visual, “DJ Zeke” can be found mixing sound up and down the coast entertaining at the hottest nightclubs, weddings and private parties.

Founded in 1997 by Kelly Jensen, Jensen Audio Visual is a full-service audio visual system design firm whose award-winning service and reputation for quality builds lasting relationships. Based in Santa Barbara, Jensen Audio Visual provides a full complement of low-voltage services that allow the client, architect or end-user a single point of contact during design and construction. Jensen Audio Visual is the proud recipient of the 2010 SBA Small Business of the Year for Santa Barbara and an Inc. 5000 fastest growing company.

Click here for more information about the company.

— Rebecca Carroll is a marketing and communications coordinator for Jensen Audio Visual.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 