Ziad Elkurjie Joins Board for New Beginnings Counseling Center

New Beginnings Counseling Center is pleased to welcome Ziad Elkurjie to its Board of Directors.

Elkurjie was born in Beirut, Lebanon. He attended the University of Toronto in Canada where he completed his studies in computer science and economics. He spent more than 12 years in Silicon Valley working at various Internet and technology startup companies as a software engineer and director.

Elkurjie moved to Santa Barbara in 2003. He has been the chief technology officer and co-founder of various technology and Internet companies in e-commerce, consumer data and consumer mobile applications.

Elkurjie enjoys raising a family in Santa Barbara with his wife and three children.

New Beginnings Counseling Center is dedicated to the most vulnerable members of our community, offering profoundly needed counseling, shelter and support services. Available at very low cost, the first class community clinic and outreach programs ensure that resources and services are accessible to those who need them most.

For more information, call 805.963.7777 or click here.

— Flannery Hill is a publicist representing New Beginnings Counseling Center.