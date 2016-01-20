Boys Basketball
Ziehl, Streett Lift Bishop Over Santa Paula
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 20, 2016 | 9:24 p.m.
Andrew Ziehl's 12 first-quarter points sparked Bishop Diego to a 76-66 Tri-Valley League boys basketball win over Santa Paula on Wednesday.
Dylan Streett led Bishop with 21 points, including 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.
In addition to his scoring, Ziehl played tough defense to provide the Cardinals with a big lift.
Bishop Diego (5-15, 2-2) plays at Santa Clara on Friday.
