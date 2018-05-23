Ziggy Marley to Perform at Chumash Resort

Musician, actor, artist, activist and humanitarian, Ziggy Marley, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, June 22. Tickets for the show are $45, $55 and $65.

For more than a quarter-century, Marley has established his presence by delivering a timeless sound his mother and father introduced to the world in the 1970s.

Born David Nesta Marley in 1968 in Kingston, Jamaica, Marley is the eldest son of reggae icon Bob Marley. In his early years, he grew up in Trench Town, one of Kingston’s poorest neighborhoods, as his father tried to make a name for his band, the Wailers.

In 1978 at age 10, Ziggy Marley and his brother Stephen appeared on stage at One Love Peace Concert in Kingston and a year later at Reggae Sunsplash II in Montego Bay.

That same year, Marley and his siblings — Sharon, Cedella and Stephen — formed a group called the Melody Makers and debuted song “Children Playing in the Streets.”

Later that year, they made their on-stage debut performing on the same bill as their father for the first and only time at the Roots Rock two-day concert series in Kingston’s National Arena.

By 1988, Marley and his siblings changed their group name to Ziggy Marley & the Melody Makers and released “Conscious Party” with Virgin Records. The album helped the group break through to mainstream audiences by incorporating elements of reggae, pop and rock.

After making several more albums together in the 1990s, the group disbanded.

In 2003, Ziggy released his first solo album, Dragonfly, which explored social, political and personal topics in his songs. His next effort, Love is My Religion, won the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

He continued to deliver critically acclaimed music, both as a solo artist and alongside family members and other celebrated performers. His self-titled 2016 album took home the Grammy for Best Reggae Album, giving him a record seven Grammy wins in that category.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

— Caitlyn Baker for Chumash Casino Resort.