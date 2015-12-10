Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:01 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond Joins Easy Lift as Latest Adopt-a-Van Partner

Zodo’s is the latest business to sponsor an Easy Lift van. Click to view larger
Zodo’s is the latest business to sponsor an Easy Lift van. (Easy Lift photo)
By Adriana Marroquin for Easy Lift | December 10, 2015 | 10:20 a.m.

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond as its newest Adopt-A-Van partner.

“Zodo's chose to sponsor Easy Lift because of the service they provide to our community," said Charity Hill of Zodo's. "After working with Easy Lift for years, they have proven to be loyal and reliable in transporting our customers safely to and from our bowling center. Together, our companies are making life easier and more affordable to those whose lives are more difficult due to disabilities.” 

When asked for a photo opportunity to establish the partnership, Zodo’s, instead opted to invite Easy Lift passengers for a free game of bowling and lunch as a sign of appreciation.

“It was a pleasant surprise to hear about Zodo’s invitation to our passengers. It’s such a pleasure to be working with a business that puts its customers first, and I look forward to many years of partnership with them,” said Easy Lift Executive Director Ernesto Paredes.

Zodo’s also provides generous discounts to various other nonprofit organizations such as Braille Institute, Special Olympics and Sanctuary House.

Easy Lift Transportation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that provides a wide variety of specialized transportation related services for the south Santa Barbara community.

The Adopt-a-Van program was created to provide much-needed revenue to support its charitable mission while also providing a unique marketing opportunity for local businesses and organizations.

For more information on the Adopt-A-Van program and other marketing opportunities for businesses, please contact Adriana Marroquin at [email protected] or 805.845.8963.

Adriana Marroquin is the operations coordinator at Easy Lift.

