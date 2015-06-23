Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fog/Mist 58º

 
 
 
 

Zodo’s Holding Blood Drive on Friday with Free Bowling for Donors

By Steve Davis for Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond | June 23, 2015 | 12:23 p.m.

Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond, 5925 Calle Real in Goleta, has partnered with the American Red Cross to put on a blood drive this Friday, June 26.

The blood drive will go from 1 to 7:15 p.m. and will be followed by live music from the Kinsella Band from 8 to 11 p.m.

Blood donors will receive 30 minutes of free bowling and $4 off any large pizza.

Whether you are donating blood or not, Zodo’s will have specialty drinks of $5 Bloody Marys in addition to its normal happy hour specials.

Blood donations help millions of patients in need, and 5 million patients in the U.S. need blood every year. In fact, one pint of blood can save up to three lives.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old, in good health and weighing at least 110 pounds. If you are planning to donate, make sure to hydrate well, wear something comfortable and bring your ID along with a list of medications you are taking.

To schedule a donation appointment, contact Gail Walker at [email protected] or 805.967.0128 x104.

— Steve Davis is the general manager of Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond.

 

