Zoe Taylor to Lead New Economic Vitality Team for Santa Barbara County

Longtime chamber of commerce executive Zoe Taylor has been selected as the new director of economic development at The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region, chamber president and CEO Ken Oplinger has announced.

Taylor, who served as the interim CEO at the Santa Barbara chamber prior to Oplinger’s arrival last year, previously served as president and CEO of the Ventura and Burbank chambers of commerce.

She began her new duties Jan. 12 and will be charged with helping coordinate the new Economic Vitality Team of Santa Barbara County (EVT), which received funding from Santa Barbara County at the end of 2014.

“Zoe is well qualified to help us start the first private sector-led economic development agency in Santa Barbara County,” Oplinger said.

“Her extensive background in economic development — coupled with her well-known experience in bringing people together to solve problems — will ensure the EVT gets off to a fast and successful start.”

The EVT is made up of the key chambers of commerce throughout the county, and includes participation from every economic development practitioner in the region.

For more information or to participate in the work of EVT, call Taylor at the chamber office, 805.965.3023.

