Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 10:18 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Zombie Flash Mobs Ready to Rise Up in Santa Ynez Valley

Learn Thriller Dance at Gates of Neverland on Oct. 15

Genevieve Feiner and fellow World Dance for Humanity members perform Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller in the Santa Ynez Valley.
Genevieve Feiner and fellow World Dance for Humanity members perform Michael Jackson’s iconic Thriller in the Santa Ynez Valley. (World Dance for Humanity)
By Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity | October 11, 2017 | 11:02 a.m.

Santa Ynez Valley residents, it’s time to unleash your inner zombie — or enjoy the spooky spectacle from the sidelines — as World Dance for Humanity brings its annual Thriller performance to the Valley, Oct. 29 and 31.

The public is invited to learn the dance at a free practice, 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15, at the gates of Neverland, 5225 Figueroa Mountain Road. No dance experience is needed and all ages are welcome to join in. The World Dancers will guide participants through a simplified version of the Thriller routine.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, starting at noon, Thriller will be performed in the Santa Ynez Valley's town squares and wineries, culminating in a Michael Jackson tribute at the most magical of all venues — the gates of Neverland at 4 p.m.

Following that will be a funk soul-dance party and Thriller performance to live music at Cold Spring Tavern, 5995 Stagecoach Road, at 5:30 p.m.

This year, the dancing zombies will also take Thriller to the Solvang Haunted House and Street Fair on Halloween, at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31.

Dancers and spectators are all invited to come to main Thriller event, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, when hundreds of dancers will perform Thriller at the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens as part of the worldwide event, Thrill the World.

World Dance for Humanity’s production of Thriller has a purpose beyond a spooktacular community dance party. All donations generated from the event support children’s education, here at home and halfway around the world.

This year, the group is raising funds to send 150 Rwandan children to school, and provide scholarships for children at the Westside Boys and Girls Club, so some of the most disadvantaged children in Santa Barbara can take part in the after-school program where World Dancers volunteer.

For practice times and the flash mob schedule, visit http://worlddanceforhumanity.org/thriller-2017/.

— Janet Reineck for World Dance for Humanity.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 