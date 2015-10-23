Zombies, Haunted Houses Set To Scare Northern Santa Barbara County

Advice

An assortment of Halloween-themed activities kicks off this weekend

Zombies will walk, run and glow in the coming days, while multiple haunted houses serve up a flurry of frights in northern Santa Barbara County.

Halloween season has brought an assortment of holiday-themed activities, including a traditional haunted house in Solvang, a homegrown project that has expanded in Santa Maria, and a haunted high school in the Lompoc area.

Additionally, zombies are encouraged to come out of hiding for fun, in some cases, and a fundraiser in another.

The Zombie Glow Run/Walk on Saturday will take place near the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, in Santa Maria.

Check-in is from 4 to 5:45 p.m., with the 2k fun run/walk starting at 6 p.m.

The event is geared toward fun, with participants expected to represent varying speeds, ages and sizes while linked by the fact all will glow for the cause while sporting zombie glow gear.

The pre-glow party, starting at 4 p.m., will feature contests, music, food, face painting, sidewalk chalk drawing, and a silent auction.

Runners and walkers can sign up at the Animal Center shelter or online here. Run/walk pre-registration offers a chance save on the entry fees.

The event will raise money for the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation to support medical surgeries for animals and education programs.

Zombies also will invade Lompoc and Solvang on Oct. 31. Organizers of the sixth Lompoc event have added the Solvang twist this year.

People are encouraged to “dress up like the dead, shamble through town.”

They will meet at Alfie’s Fish & Chips, 1036 North H St., at 4 p.m., and at Solvang Park at 7 p.m.

Haunted houses in the North County include:

» A homegrown haunted house that has expanded for 2015 by setting up at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.

The Grimsley Haunt — “Fear, It’s what we do” — is a family owned venture that went from a home haunt to pro haunt this year.

The haunt is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31.

General admission is $10, youths ages 8 and under will be admitted for $5.

Food and beverages are available for purchase.

» The Second Annual Vandenberg Haunted Asylum presented by the Peacekeepers Association through Oct. 31, promising “Caution: Nightmares will come to life.”

The event takes place in what organizers are calling a haunted high school on Mountain View Boulevard at east Vandenberg Air Force Base. To reach the location, go to Highway 1 and turn, onto Timber Lane at the stop light.

At the stop sign, turn right onto Mountain View Boulevard. The site does not require a base pass to access.

Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday plus Wednesday through Saturday for Halloween week.

Admission is $10 per adult and $7 for those 15 years and younger. This haunted house is not recommended for anyone 10 or younger.

» In Solvang, the 22nd Annual Halloween Haunted House with the theme of The Doll House will open from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with a kid friendlier version available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.

The haunted house will be at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St.

Admission is $11 for adults and $9 for those 13 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online here.

A Halloween StreetFest is planned in front of the theater.

The haunted house is planned each year by the parks and recreation departments in the cities of Solvang and Buellton.

Monsters, guides and other volunteers can call 805.688.7529.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.