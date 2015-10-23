Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Zombies, Haunted Houses Set To Scare Northern Santa Barbara County

An assortment of Halloween-themed activities kicks off this weekend

A graveyard sits inside the haunted house set up at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.
A graveyard sits inside the haunted house set up at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 23, 2015 | 6:13 p.m.

Zombies will walk, run and glow in the coming days, while multiple haunted houses serve up a flurry of frights in northern Santa Barbara County.

Halloween season has brought an assortment of holiday-themed activities, including a traditional haunted house in Solvang, a homegrown project that has expanded in Santa Maria, and a haunted high school in the Lompoc area.

Additionally, zombies are encouraged to come out of hiding for fun, in some cases, and a fundraiser in another. 

The Zombie Glow Run/Walk on Saturday will take place near the Santa Maria Animal Center, 548 W. Foster Road, in Santa Maria.

Check-in is from 4 to 5:45 p.m., with the 2k fun run/walk starting at 6 p.m.

The event is geared toward fun, with participants expected to represent varying speeds, ages and sizes while linked by the fact all will glow for the cause while sporting zombie glow gear.

The pre-glow party, starting at 4 p.m., will feature contests, music, food, face painting, sidewalk chalk drawing, and a silent auction.

Runners and walkers can sign up at the Animal Center shelter or online here. Run/walk pre-registration offers a chance save on the entry fees.

Special props, each lovingly named, are ready to greet visitors at Grimsley Haunt at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. Click to view larger
Special props, each lovingly named, are ready to greet visitors at Grimsley Haunt at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The event will raise money for the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation to support medical surgeries for animals and education programs.

Zombies also will invade Lompoc and Solvang on Oct. 31. Organizers of the sixth Lompoc event have added the Solvang twist this year.

People are encouraged to “dress up like the dead, shamble through town.”

They will meet at Alfie’s Fish & Chips, 1036 North H St., at 4 p.m., and at Solvang Park at 7 p.m. 

Haunted houses in the North County include:

» A homegrown haunted house that has expanded for 2015 by setting up at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center.

The Grimsley Haunt — “Fear, It’s what we do” — is a family owned venture that went from a home haunt to pro haunt this year.

The haunt is open from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday through Oct. 31.

General admission is $10, youths ages 8 and under will be admitted for $5.

Recovery didn’t go so well for one patient at the Grimsley Haunt set up at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. Click to view larger
Recovery didn’t go so well for one patient at the Grimsley Haunt set up at the Santa Maria Elks/Unocal Event Center. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Food and beverages are available for purchase.

» The Second Annual Vandenberg Haunted Asylum presented by the Peacekeepers Association through Oct. 31, promising “Caution: Nightmares will come to life.”

The event takes place in what organizers are calling a haunted high school on Mountain View Boulevard at east Vandenberg Air Force Base. To reach the location, go to Highway 1 and turn, onto Timber Lane at the stop light.

At the stop sign, turn right onto Mountain View Boulevard. The site does not require a base pass to access.

Hours are 8 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday plus Wednesday through Saturday for Halloween week.

Admission is $10 per adult and $7 for those 15 years and younger. This haunted house is not recommended for anyone 10 or younger. 

» In Solvang, the 22nd Annual Halloween Haunted House with the theme of The Doll House will open from 6 to 9:30 p.m., with a kid friendlier version available from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31.

The haunted house will be at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 2nd St.

Admission is $11 for adults and $9 for those 13 and younger. Tickets can be purchased online here.

A Halloween StreetFest is planned in front of the theater.

The haunted house is planned each year by the parks and recreation departments in the cities of Solvang and Buellton.

Monsters, guides and other volunteers can call 805.688.7529.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 