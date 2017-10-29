‘Zombies’ Shamble to the Beat at Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden

Annual performance is fundraiser for World Dance for Humanity, but they’re still not dead yet: Beware of appearances through Halloween

Hundreds of “zombies” came to life Saturday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, as part of an annual ritual tied to Halloween.

The undead, outfitted in their gory best, sprang up to the iconic accompaniment of Michael Jackson’s iconic song, “Thriller.”

The local performance — the seventh hosted by World Dance for Humanity — was part of a global event called Thrill the World.

The zombies also did flashmob performances Friday in Carpinteria and Sunday in the Santa Ynez Valley, and planned to be at Trader Joe’s, at 222 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara, and Casa Dorinda in Montecito on Monday.

On Halloween, they’re expected to put in an appearance at the Solvang Haunted House held at the Solvang Festival Theater, 420 Second St.

World Dance was founded in 2010 in Santa Barbara by dancer, anthropologist and aid worker Janet Reineck. The nonprofit organization supports grassroots projects in Nepal, Kenya, Ghana, Liberia and Uganda, and provides grants to Santa Barbara charities.

