Monday, April 30 , 2018, 6:52 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Zombies to Thrill at Cal Lutheran in Synchronized Michael Jackson Tribute

By Karin Grennan for Cal Lutheran | October 6, 2015 | 2:33 p.m.

Zombies will invade the California Lutheran University campus Saturday, Oct. 24.

The public is invited to dance to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” during Thrill The World Thousand Oaks, one of hundreds of synchronized performances held annually throughout the world. All participants are tallied in an effort to set world records for the largest simultaneous dance.

The music for the official performance will cue at 3 p.m. in Kingsmen Park, but the party will begin at noon. Dance instruction and zombie makeup will be available. Participants are invited to come dressed as zombies.

The event is part Michael Jackson tribute and part charity fundraiser. It is being presented for free by Cal Lutheran’s Theatre Arts Department, but donations will be accepted for World Dance for Humanity.

The Santa Barbara–based organization supports community and small business development in Rwanda and contributes relief funds to disaster areas.

The first Thrill the World took place in Toronto in 2006 with 62 dancers. The next year it spread to five continents. Cal Lutheran first participated last year.

The global event is both a celebration of Jackson’s talent and a push to inspire people to connect with people of all religions, races, political persuasions and economic levels.

Kingsmen Park is located along Memorial Parkway west of Mountclef Boulevard. Parking is free.

For more information, contact Barbara Wegher-Thompson at [email protected] or 805.241.8515.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for Cal Lutheran.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 