Zombies Will Break Out in Run to Help Shelter Animals

By Libby Walling for Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation | October 4, 2016 | 8:28 a.m.

The Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation (SBCACF) Board of Directors and shelter volunteers are preparing for the upcoming 3rd Annual Zombie Glow Run, which benefits animals at all three local county animal shelters.

The zombies will be coming alive as volunteers participate in the zombie-building party 6-9 p.m. (or longer) on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the education center at the Santa Maria Animal Shelter, 548 West Foster Road.

This year we will be making even more zombies as we have added a 3K trail to extend the run to a 5K for those who've requested this option. The extra 3K means participants will receive even more glow items and also means more zombies.

Those who'd like to join the zombie-making party in preparation for the Zombie Glow Run and learn more about this event can contact Libby Walling at 298-2968.

SBCACF is making a difference in the lives of the homeless animals in Santa Barbara County shelters. Since its first pet walk in 2002, funding has gone toward saving the lives of hundreds of dogs, cats, bunnies and horses through the Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation Sebastian Medical Treatment Fund.

SBCACF also funds special projects and programs to improve the quality of life for shelter animals, offer affordable spay-and-neuter options for local residents, educate local youth, partner to support local veterans at the annual Stand Down event, and assist other animal organizations as a member of the RPO Alliance.

The vision of SBCACF is to prevent homeless, but adoptable, animals within our county shelters from being euthanized simply because there is no one else to pay the medical bills.

 — Libby Walling for Santa Barbara County Animal Care Foundation.

 
