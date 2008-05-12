Zona Seca Names New Member to Board of Directors

Advice

Local substance abuse and counseling organization Zona Seca Inc. announced Friday the addition of Sylvia Muñoz Schnopp, owner and president of Oxnard-based Schnopp Consulting Group, to its board of directors.

In addition to working as a consultant, Schnopp also has volunteered for eight years with City Impact, an Oxnard-based program similar to Zona Seca.

Having been responsible for the Santa Barbara region during her time as marketing and public relations manager for AT&T Wireless Services, she was already familiar with Zona Seca and the work it did in the community.

Schnopp is also actively involved with the Ventura County Economic Development Association, where she has held positions on the board of directors, the executive committee and the economic and environmental policy leadership committee.

“Sylvia will be a great addition to the board,” Zona Seca board chair Lin Graf said. “She brings an extensive amount of experience from different communities, and her insight will prove to be invaluable to build on the success Zona Seca has had.”

“We are happy to have Ms. Schnopp join the board of directors,” Zona Seca executive director Frank Banales said. “Her presence will ensure Zona Seca continues its tradition for having excellent community leaders."

Schnopp’s community involvement includes college trustee candidate for office, City Impact; Gold Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Interface; Ventura County Community Foundation; the Ventura County Museum; Oxnard College; United Way; and the Lied Children’s Discovery Museum in Las Vegas.

Zona Seca is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing professional and cost-effective substance abuse counseling intervention and prevention services to the community. It has been serving the community for more than 37 years with offices in downtown Santa Barbara and Lompoc.

Ciara Tuzon is a representive of the Paladin Principle public relations company.