Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 8:58 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Zona Seca Names New Member to Board of Directors

Sylvia Muñoz Schnopp brings extensive community experience to the substance abuse and counseling organization.

By Ciara Tuzon | May 12, 2008 | 8:11 a.m.

Local substance abuse and counseling organization Zona Seca Inc. announced Friday the addition of Sylvia Muñoz Schnopp, owner and president of Oxnard-based Schnopp Consulting Group, to its board of directors.

In addition to working as a consultant, Schnopp also has volunteered for eight years with City Impact, an Oxnard-based program similar to Zona Seca.

Having been responsible for the Santa Barbara region during her time as marketing and public relations manager for AT&T Wireless Services, she was already familiar with Zona Seca and the work it did in the community.

Schnopp is also actively involved with the Ventura County Economic Development Association, where she has held positions on the board of directors, the executive committee and the economic and environmental policy leadership committee.

“Sylvia will be a great addition to the board,” Zona Seca board chair Lin Graf said. “She brings an extensive amount of experience from different communities, and her insight will prove to be invaluable to build on the success Zona Seca has had.”

“We are happy to have Ms. Schnopp join the board of directors,” Zona Seca executive director Frank Banales said. “Her presence will ensure Zona Seca continues its tradition for having excellent community leaders."

Schnopp’s community involvement includes college trustee candidate for office, City Impact; Gold Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Interface; Ventura County Community Foundation; the Ventura County Museum; Oxnard College; United Way; and the Lied Children’s Discovery Museum in Las Vegas.

Zona Seca is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing professional and cost-effective substance abuse counseling intervention and prevention services to the community. It has been serving the community for more than 37 years with offices in downtown Santa   Barbara and Lompoc.

Ciara Tuzon is a representive of the Paladin Principle public relations company.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 