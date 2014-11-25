Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 12:54 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Animals at Santa Barbara Zoo Gobble Up Thanksgiving Treats

The public is invited to watch on Thursday as elephants devour pumpkins and other animals munch on holiday food items

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 25, 2014 | 7:35 p.m.

Animals who make their home at the Santa Barbara Zoo have some special treats coming their way on Thanksgiving Day.

On Tuesday, the public got a preview of several of those animals enjoying pumpkins and turkey as part of the season's celebration, and zoo officials are encouraging the public to enjoy a few hours at the zoo as part of their own Thanksgiving festivities on Thursday.

The zoo will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

That's when zoo visitors can watch the elephants get a pumpkin treat, as well as the Western lowland gorillas, African lions, turkey vultures, slender-tailed meerkats, Asian small-clawed otters, barnyard animals and others. 

Zookeepers use these activities for "enrichment" for the animals — to stimulate them and give them exercise.  

Parents and children watched as the zoo's two most powerful carnivores — 4-year-old lionesses Neema and Kadi — made a beeline for two 20-pound turkeys left for them in their enclosures.

The lions eat six to 10 pounds of meat a day, so the turkeys were a special treat. On Thanksgiving Day, visitors to the zoo can see the lionesses investigating several pumpkins left with meat inside.

The snow leopards and Amur leopards will also get a turkey to gnaw on Thursday.

Neema, a 4-year-old lioness, enjoys a 20-pound turkey left for her as a treat by zookeepers at the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Across the zoo, visitors watched as Sujatha and Lil' Mac, two Asian elephants that make their home there, lumbered towards pumpkins that had been placed around their enclosure. 

Sujatha scooped up three or four pumpkins immediately with her trunk, devouring each entire pumpkin in seconds.

Liz Wilson, elephant manager, was nearby, and watched the elephants enjoy their treats.

"Pumpkins are their absolute favorite food," she said, adding that they were a special treat because the elephants have been put on a special diet to help them trim down.

Sujatha alone weighs 9,515 pounds, and both elephants eat about 200 pounds of hay, fruit, vegetables and other roughage a day, Wilson said.

The public will also be able to catch a glimpse of the two high-profile babies that have been born at the zoo in recent weeks.

The baby giant anteater that was born three weeks ago was introduced to the public on Tuesday, and the baby Masai giraffe, Buttercup, that was born earlier this month has also made his first public appearance and can be seen sauntering around the enclosure with his mother, Audrey.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

