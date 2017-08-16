Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:06 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

Unleash Your Inner Islander at Zoofari Ball

By Julia McHugh for Santa Barbara Zoo | August 16, 2017 | 10:58 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Zoo's 32nd annual Zoofari Ball — the TikiFari Ball — will be a retro-inspired South Seas party, presented by Union Bank, 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event is a fundraiser for the zoo's animals. Tickets at $350 are on sale. For tickets, call 962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org/zoofari to purchase online. The event is for those age 21 and older. Some 600 revelers are expected to attend.

Attendees are urged to wear tacky Hawaiian shirts or kitschy getup (relating to the theme or in safari attire) as they sip cold cocktails (garnished with a paper umbrellas); partake of a buffet; dance; and bid on exotic silent auction items.

“Zoofari is informal and unconventional,” said Nancy McToldridge, zoo director Nancy McToldridge. “But it’s always been that way.

"In recent years, we’ve had a pirate theme, a secret agent theme, and those related to New Orleans, ocean cruises, the Wild West, and rock and roll. It’s now the zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the proceeds support the animals.”

New this year is a raffle to win a seven-night Tahiti & Society Islands cruise for two aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, courtesy of Robertson International Travel Consultants and Paul Gauguin Cruises.

Only 200 tickets are being sold, at $100 each. The winner is drawn at random at Zoofari Ball; winner need not be present to win.

For more information, visit www.sbzoo.org/zoofari.

The Polynesian-inspired dinner will be by Zoo Catering Services by Rincon with wine donated by Brander Vineyard, and dancing to the the Replicas. Zoofari Ball is designed by Behind the Scenes Event Design.

It is coordinated by Behind the Scene’s Lisa Carter and the zoo’s McToldridge and Kelly Whitaker, and organized by a committee of volunteers and zoo staff. honorary co-chairs are Peter and Pieter Crawford-van Meeuwen.

The silent auction features trips, dining, jewelry, artwork, and experiences including dinner prepared by Oprah’s chef for 20 at a private estate, a stay at a Princeville, Kauai condo; and private dinner for four inside the lion exhibit (while lions are off-exhibit).

Zoofai sponsors:

Title Sponsor: Union Bank

Diamond: Anonymous, Dreier Family, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree

Platinum: Bella Vista Designs, Inc., Belle, Daniel, Felix and Colette Cohen, Crawford Family, Hutton Parker Foundation, Mimi Michaelis, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Terry and Sue Schwartz

Gold: Frank Schipper Construction, Joan and Robert Hollman, HUB International Insurance Services, Inc., Hurst Family, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, Shelley and Paul Schulte – Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, Straus Foundation, John C. Woodward

Silver: In memory of Polly Blackburn, California State University Channel Islands, Classic Party Rentals, Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Justin D. Fareed, Patricia and Alan Griffin, Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner, Kayne Anderson, Rudnick Investment Management, Krainer Family, Katharine Mallin, Robert and Elizabeth Manger, Elizabeth and Joseph MacPhee, Mosher Foundation – Yvette and Jeff Giller, Elissa Rubin, Salon Elite of Ventura, Jean K. Schuyler, Tolman and Wiker Insurance Services LLC, Tri-County Produce – John Dixon, V3 Printing, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Crystal and Cliff Wyatt.

— Julia McHugh for Santa Barbara Zoo.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 