Unleash Your Inner Islander at Zoofari Ball

The Santa Barbara Zoo's 32nd annual Zoofari Ball — the TikiFari Ball — will be a retro-inspired South Seas party, presented by Union Bank, 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event is a fundraiser for the zoo's animals. Tickets at $350 are on sale. For tickets, call 962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org/zoofari to purchase online. The event is for those age 21 and older. Some 600 revelers are expected to attend.

Attendees are urged to wear tacky Hawaiian shirts or kitschy getup (relating to the theme or in safari attire) as they sip cold cocktails (garnished with a paper umbrellas); partake of a buffet; dance; and bid on exotic silent auction items.

“Zoofari is informal and unconventional,” said Nancy McToldridge, zoo director Nancy McToldridge. “But it’s always been that way.

"In recent years, we’ve had a pirate theme, a secret agent theme, and those related to New Orleans, ocean cruises, the Wild West, and rock and roll. It’s now the zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and the proceeds support the animals.”

New this year is a raffle to win a seven-night Tahiti & Society Islands cruise for two aboard the m/s Paul Gauguin, courtesy of Robertson International Travel Consultants and Paul Gauguin Cruises.

Only 200 tickets are being sold, at $100 each. The winner is drawn at random at Zoofari Ball; winner need not be present to win.

For more information, visit www.sbzoo.org/zoofari.

The Polynesian-inspired dinner will be by Zoo Catering Services by Rincon with wine donated by Brander Vineyard, and dancing to the the Replicas. Zoofari Ball is designed by Behind the Scenes Event Design.

It is coordinated by Behind the Scene’s Lisa Carter and the zoo’s McToldridge and Kelly Whitaker, and organized by a committee of volunteers and zoo staff. honorary co-chairs are Peter and Pieter Crawford-van Meeuwen.

The silent auction features trips, dining, jewelry, artwork, and experiences including dinner prepared by Oprah’s chef for 20 at a private estate, a stay at a Princeville, Kauai condo; and private dinner for four inside the lion exhibit (while lions are off-exhibit).

Zoofai sponsors:

Title Sponsor: Union Bank

Diamond: Anonymous, Dreier Family, Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree

Platinum: Bella Vista Designs, Inc., Belle, Daniel, Felix and Colette Cohen, Crawford Family, Hutton Parker Foundation, Mimi Michaelis, Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Terry and Sue Schwartz

Gold: Frank Schipper Construction, Joan and Robert Hollman, HUB International Insurance Services, Inc., Hurst Family, Montecito Bank & Trust, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company, Shelley and Paul Schulte – Rudi Schulte Family Foundation, Straus Foundation, John C. Woodward

Silver: In memory of Polly Blackburn, California State University Channel Islands, Classic Party Rentals, Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Justin D. Fareed, Patricia and Alan Griffin, Stina Hans and Joel Kreiner, Kayne Anderson, Rudnick Investment Management, Krainer Family, Katharine Mallin, Robert and Elizabeth Manger, Elizabeth and Joseph MacPhee, Mosher Foundation – Yvette and Jeff Giller, Elissa Rubin, Salon Elite of Ventura, Jean K. Schuyler, Tolman and Wiker Insurance Services LLC, Tri-County Produce – John Dixon, V3 Printing, Wells Fargo Private Bank, Crystal and Cliff Wyatt.

— Julia McHugh for Santa Barbara Zoo.