Zoofari Ball Calling All Groovy Party Animals

When the moon is in the Seventh House, and Jupiter aligns with Mars, it is time for this year’s Zoofari Ball. This annual fundraiser for the Santa Barbara Zoo is known for its inventive themes and this year’s is a flashback to the Sixties.

More than 625 revelers are expected to attend a groovy night under the stars, 5:30-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets for Zoofari Ball XXXIII: Summer of Love, presented by Union Bank, are on sale through Aug. 17 and cost $350. For tickets, call 805-962-5339 or visit www.sbzoo.org/zoofari to buy online. Ages 21 and older only.

Guests are encouraged to dress in hippie or safari attire. They will make the scene on the zoo’s scenic hilltop, while bidding on far-out silent auction items.

Food and drink include signature cocktails, fine wines, and outta-sight cuisine from Rincon Events. Good vibrations roll when the Replicas fuel the flower power on the dance floor.

“Zoofari is now in its 33rd year, and has become the zoo’s biggest fundraiser of the year,” says zoo director Nancy McToldridge.

“People come back year after year because they know it is one of the best parties in town, and maybe anywhere,” she said. “We’re grateful to these party animals who help support the zoo’s animals.”

Tickets are also on sale for a raffle to win an eight-night/nine-day adventure for two from Costa Rica through the Panama Canal (or reverse).

The trip includes one pre-cruise hotel night and seven nights aboard the all-inclusive, 62-passenger Safari Voyager in a commander stateroom.

Hiking, snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding, and exploring await, thanks to UnCruise Adventures and Robertson International Travel Consultants. Only 250 tickets are being sold, at $100 each at www.sbzoo.org/zoofari. Winner need not be present to win.

Zoofari Ball is designed by Behind the Scenes Event Design and is coordinated by Behind the Scene’s Lisa Carter-Alford along with the zoo’s McToldridge and Taryn Choquette, and organized by a committee of community volunteers and zoo staff.

This year’s honorary event chair is Kelly Jensen.

The Silent Auction features trips, dining, jewelry, artwork, and one-of-a-kind experiences including get-away trips to Mammoth, New Orleans, West Hollywood, Kauai, and Oahu; free weekend rental of a Tesla Model S or X; private party charter on Condor Express; private Australian-style barbecue for 24 at the zoo’s koala exhibit; and sailing for six on a private 32-foot sailboat.

The Zoofari Ball directly benefits Sana Barbara Zoo animals and visitors. A private 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation, the Santa Barbara Zoo depends on community support, not tax dollars, for operations and improvements. Visit www.sbzoo.org.

— Julia McHugh for Santa Barbara Zoo.