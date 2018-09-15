Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 4:45 pm | Fair 78º

 
 
 
 

Groovy Zoofari Ball at Santa Barbara Zoo Remembers the Summer of Love

The 1960s theme inspires party animals to don bell-bottoms, tie dye and peace signs

Representatives of Zoofari Ball sponsor Union Bank, from left to right, Shane Baker, Randy Weiss, Daniel Babai, Jeanne Abraham, Penny Sharrett, Vincent Caballero, Rhys Morris and Chris O’Connor wear matching tie dye for the Summer of Love themed fundraiser at the Santa Barbara Zoo. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Welcome crew volunteers Bella Wygant, left, Ava Proper and Lana Lilenstein. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Barbara Zoo CEO Rich Block, left, with Ernesto Pardes, Easy Lift Transporation executive director and 2018 Santa Barbara Man of the Year. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Natalia Cabanes, left, Brian King and Lady Leslie Ridley-Tree. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Dr. Christi Gibbs, left, Dr. Beverly Holms, Diane Smith and Anne Liese. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Helen Schneider, left, Erika Beck and Nicole Ipach. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Summer of Love themed table setting. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

Guests hit the dance floor. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | September 15, 2018 | 3:30 p.m.

The spirit of a flower child from 1967 permeated the air at the Santa Barbara Zoo as an eclectic group of hippies gathered recently to celebrate the Summer of Love at the sold-out 33rd annual Zoofari Ball to benefit the animals and zoo programs.

The popular event brought together a revolution of fashionable Zoofarians to the groovy fundraiser, with many dressed in subculture costumes with long hair, bright colors and tie dye to accomplish the motif.

The zoo fundraiser has been widely considered the party of the summer for more than three decades, and an important collaboration between the zoo and the community.

“The 1960s theme was perfect as the zoo’s foundation was established in 1961, and the zoo opened its doors for the first time in 1963,” Santa Barbara Zoo CEO Rich Block said. “Zoofari Ball is truly unique among the multitude of Santa Barbara’s charity events, and its success is due to tremendous community support through sponsorships, auction donations and ticket sales. And the willingness, this year, to wear bell-bottoms and peace signs.”

A combination of the beautiful garden setting, delicious food, outdoor dining and dancing under the stars creates a positive atmosphere of energy and inspiration, made even more clear with this year’s psychedelic theme.

Visitors gathered under a blue sky to experience the communal atmosphere of the park festivities as they walked toward the party destination at the crest of the hill atop a grassy embankment, where the mood of peace and love flowed together.

“On behalf of all of us with Union Bank, it’s our pleasure to continue as title sponsor of this much-beloved summer tradition,” said Vince Caballero, the bank’s managing director for Santa Barbara County. “Rich Block and his award-winning team have transformed the zoo into a magical place with a world-renowned reputation for excellence, innovation, conservation — and for just having fun!”

Dinner was hosted by Rincon Events in a far-out outdoor setting from Behind the Scenes Event Design by Lisa Carter-Alford.

Welcome crew volunteers Bella Wygant, left, Ava Proper and Lana Lilenstein. (Melissa Walker / Noozhawk photo)

“CEO Rich Block and his team operate a truly world-class organization. Not only do they provide high-quality exhibits, but also impactful children’s programs. Additionally, their partnerships with other great nonprofits help support other essential community programs and services,” said Ernesto Paredes, executive director of Easy Lift Transportation and recipient of the 2018 Man of the Year award. “We should all be truly appreciative of such an accessible Santa Barbara treasure.”

The event not only benefits the animals, but also assists the conservation programs that the zoo supports.

The Santa Barbara Zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums to represent the highest level of animal care, and it participates in AZA endangered species programs for the Asian elephant, California condor, Channel Island fox and Western lowland gorilla, among other species.

“Zoofari Ball is always a summer highlight. If you’ve never been, mark your calendar for summer 2019,” Paredes said. “It’s the best party in town!”

Coming up at the zoo is the evening Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, held over three days from Oct. 19-21. The zoo also is open with reduced hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s, and there are rumors that two of Santa’s flying reindeer once again will be in residence over the holidays this year.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

