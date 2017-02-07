Zootopia Director Byron Howard Holds Q&A With Santa Barbara County Students at Film Festival Event

Mike's Field Trip to the Movies hosts 4,000 students from 31 schools

They laughed, they cheered, they gasped and when music played during the film credits — some jumped out of their seat to dance.

About 4,000 Santa Barbara County fourth-through-sixth-grade students from 31 schools filled the Arlington Theater to attend an educational discussion with Byron Howard following a screening of his and director Rich Moore's Oscar-nominated film Zootopia.

Students gave a warm welcome to the American film director, producer, screenwriter, animator and story artist.

Howard, 48, delivered a message about sticking to a dream even while overcoming obstacles.

“Judy Hopps (a character in the movie) never gives up and is doing good in the world,” Howard said. “She stays true to her dreams even when she runs into problems.”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival free event, Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies, aims to empower students, teach them about the art of filmmaking and stimulate their creative side.

Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies was founded in 2005 by the late acclaimed nature cinematographer Mike DeGruy.

Twenty students followed Jennifer Elliott, a third-grade teacher at the Santa Ynez School College School District, into the dimly-lit theater Tuesday.

“This is a wonderful way to tie in themes, storytelling and elements that are taught in the classroom,” Elliott said. “It’s empowering for the students to see the director.”

The field trip showcased handmade student art that was inspired by the computer-animated comedy-adventure film.

Student drew images of animals and crafts surrounded by words, saying “believe in yourself” and “don’t pre-judge people.”

“I’m moved to see you put together such amazing artwork and crafts,” Howard said to the crowd.

He also opened up about filmmaking advice.

“The best movies come from an honest story,” Howard said. “Tell the audience about a story — visually, with words and with music.”

Howard said he could connect some of the Zootopia movie scenes with real-life situations.

“I had experiences with bullies growing up,” Howard said. “It’s tough to deal with.”

Howard started his career at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1994 and is best know for working as an animator on Pocahontas, Mulan, co-director of Bolt and Tangled, and a supervising animator on Lilo & Stitch and Brother Bear.

“I love animated films and have loved Disney animation since I was a kid,” Howard said. ​

The free event was sponsored by Bentson Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Foundation, Union Bank, Volentine Family Foundation and Wells Fargo.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.