Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:25 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Zootopia Director Byron Howard Holds Q&A With Santa Barbara County Students at Film Festival Event

Mike's Field Trip to the Movies hosts 4,000 students from 31 schools

“Zootopia started from a little idea and thousands of people helped with it. We all partnered and it’s like a class project that cost a lot of money,” said American film director Byron Howard, right, to the crowd of Santa Barbara County students at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival program Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies on Tuesday. SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling helped moderate the Q&A session. Click to view larger
“Zootopia started from a little idea and thousands of people helped with it. We all partnered and it’s like a class project that cost a lot of money,” said American film director Byron Howard, right, to the crowd of Santa Barbara County students at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival program Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies on Tuesday. SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling helped moderate the Q&A session. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 7, 2017 | 10:37 p.m.

They laughed, they cheered, they gasped and when music played during the film credits — some jumped out of their seat to dance.

About 4,000 Santa Barbara County fourth-through-sixth-grade students from 31 schools filled the Arlington Theater to attend an educational discussion with Byron Howard following a screening of his and director Rich Moore's Oscar-nominated film Zootopia.

Students gave a warm welcome to the American film director, producer, screenwriter, animator and story artist.

Howard, 48, delivered a message about sticking to a dream even while overcoming obstacles.

“Judy Hopps (a character in the movie) never gives up and is doing good in the world,” Howard said. “She stays true to her dreams even when she runs into problems.”

The Santa Barbara International Film Festival free event, Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies, aims to empower students, teach them about the art of filmmaking and stimulate their creative side. 

Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies was founded in 2005 by the late acclaimed nature cinematographer Mike DeGruy.

Twenty students followed Jennifer Elliott, a third-grade teacher at the Santa Ynez School College School District, into the dimly-lit theater Tuesday.

Adams Elementary School students line up outside the Arlington Theatre Tuesday afternoon. About 4,000 student from 31 schools attended the Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies event. Click to view larger
Adams Elementary School students line up outside the Arlington Theatre Tuesday afternoon. About 4,000 student from 31 schools attended the Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies event. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

“This is a wonderful way to tie in themes, storytelling and elements that are taught in the classroom,” Elliott said. “It’s empowering for the students to see the director.”

The field trip showcased handmade student art that was inspired by the computer-animated comedy-adventure film.

Student drew images of animals and crafts surrounded by words, saying “believe in yourself” and “don’t pre-judge people.” 

“I’m moved to see you put together such amazing artwork and crafts,” Howard said to the crowd.

He also opened up about filmmaking advice.

“The best movies come from an honest story,” Howard said. “Tell the audience about a story — visually, with words and with music.”

Zootopia director Bryon Howard spoke to a crowd of Santa Barbara County students Tuesday and SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling helped moderate the Q&A session. The event also showcased student work inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film. Click to view larger
Zootopia director Bryon Howard spoke to a crowd of Santa Barbara County students Tuesday and SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling helped moderate the Q&A session. The event also showcased student work inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios film. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Howard said he could connect some of the Zootopia movie scenes with real-life situations.

“I had experiences with bullies growing up,” Howard said. “It’s tough to deal with.”

Howard started his career at Walt Disney Animation Studios in 1994 and is best know for working as an animator on Pocahontas, Mulan, co-director of Bolt and Tangled, and a supervising animator on Lilo & Stitch and Brother Bear

“I love animated films and have loved Disney animation since I was a kid,” Howard said. ​

The free event was sponsored by Bentson Foundation, Montecito Bank & Trust, Santa Barbara Foundation, Union Bank, Volentine Family Foundation and Wells Fargo.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Thousands of Santa Barbara County students filled the downtown Arlington Theatre Tuesday afternoon to hear from Zootopia director Byron Howard. The educational program was hosted by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival program Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies. Click to view larger
Thousands of Santa Barbara County students filled the downtown Arlington Theatre Tuesday afternoon to hear from Zootopia director Byron Howard. The educational program was hosted by the Santa Barbara International Film Festival program Mike’s Field Trip to the Movies. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 