Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Overcast 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Zugan Health Appoints Integrative Medicine Expert as Medical Director

By Kathleen Porter for Zugan Health | August 30, 2015 | 3:48 p.m.

Zugan Health, a progressive urgent care clinic and wellness provider, has named Alex Torres, M.D., as medical director of its Santa Barbara-headquarted clinic.

Dr. Torres brings to the clinic more than 20 years of sports medicine experience along with more than 15 years practicing family, occupational urgent care and integrative medicine.

His diverse background enables him to address a wide range of patient needs, from common ailments like respiratory or gastrointestinal problems to physical activity-related injuries. 

In addition, he has experience with wellness-related treatments, including nutrition and hydration therapies.

He spent 20 years serving as the team physician for the national volleyball teams, including appointments at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996 and the 2008 World Volleyball Championship.

He is board certified in the following disciplines: integrative, holistic, functional regenerative, preventative, nutrition, anti-aging and sports medicine. 

“Dr. Torres is a tremendous resource for our patients, whether they come into the clinic for an injury, need a virtual consultation because they are sick or want to discuss preventative care and wellness treatments,” said Maggie Lacy, CEO and co-founder of Zugan Health. “He personifies the Zugan Health approach by progressively combining tenets of acute care and wellness care to address patient health holistically.”

As medical director, Dr. Torres will direct Zugan Health’s overall operations, which include treating patients in the clinic, at home or work through Zugan’s mobile care services unit and through scheduled “telehealth” video consultations.

He will also develop preventive health and wellness care services to complement and expand Zugan’s current offerings in hydration and nutrition therapy. 

“Consumers today expect more from their healthcare provider in terms of access to care as well as the quality of the experience and outcome,” said Lacy. “With Dr. Torres’s expertise, Zugan Health can continue our commitment to deliver better care that’s convenient and accessible. The clinic will be an ongoing resource to patients who want support in achieving higher levels of health and wellness.”

Prior to joining Zugan Health, Dr. Torres served the Center for New Medicine in Irvine, Calif., as an anti-aging, sports and integrative medicine physician as well as the Harden Urgent Care Clinic in Salinas, Calif., as an urgent care physician.

In 2013, he was a family and integrative medicine physician with Ryan Ranch Medical Group in Monterey, Calif. Prior to that, he served as medical director of Osceola Health and Wellness Center in Kissimmee, Fla., from 2010–2011. 

— Kathleen Porter is a publicist representing Zugan Health.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 