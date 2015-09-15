Zugan Health to Offer Free Telehealth Services Through September’s End

Advice

In an effort to raise awareness about a new, convenient option for accessing its physicians, Zugan Health, a progressive urgent care and wellness provider, announced Monday, Sept. 14, it will offer telehealth video call appointments at no charge.

The regular fee of $49 will be waived for this initiative, being introduced as Telehealth Tuesdays, on every remaining Tuesday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Telehealth is an emerging healthcare offering that allows patients to schedule and receive a medical consultation via a telephone video call without leaving home for non-emergency situations.

Through its telehealth service, Zugan Health offers patients a cost-effective and convenient way to access a physician when it’s difficult or not possible to travel to the clinic.

“We’re excited to give California residents and visitors an opportunity to experience the convenience and benefits of a telehealth consultation,” said Maggie Lacy, Zugan Health’s CEO and co-founder. “Zugan’s telehealth service is a great resource for quick medical questions, especially for patients who live outside city limits, struggle to make time for doctor’s appointments or who cannot travel to the clinic independently.”

The use of telehealth as a unique way of delivering care to patients is expected to grow rapidly because of the ability to improve access, reducing cost and positively impacting quality of care.

The number of patients using telehealth services is projected to exceed 7 million patients treated per year by 2018.

Telehealth video calls are conducted through Zugan Health’s HIPAA-compliant website. Patients can schedule appointments online at ZuganHealth.com.

While telehealth services are free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every remaining Tuesday in September, patients will need to create an account to schedule an appointment online and credit card information is required. Patients will not be charged.

In addition to telehealth services, patients can take advantage of Zugan’s urgent care and wellness services at its clinic or through house calls.

— Kathleen Porter is a publicist representing Zugan Health.