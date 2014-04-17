Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 7:35 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Zumbathon to Raise Funds for Santa Barbara Festival Ballet

By Fitness with Rachel | April 17, 2014 | 10:03 a.m.

Rachel McDonald of Fitness with Rachel will sponsor and host a Zumbathon from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 14 in the Multipurpose Room at Hope School, 3970 La Colina Road.

All of proceeds will go to the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, a local 501(c)3 nonprofit celebrating its 50th year and its 40th year of the Nutcracker at the Arlington Theatre.

Tickets are $20, and include event entry, event T-shirt, free class pass for another Fitness with Rachel Zumba class at Hope School (regular schedule is 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays), and one raffle ticket. Additional raffle tickets can be purchased at the event for $1 each, 15 for $10 or 40 for $20.

This event is limited to 75 participants and is expected to sell out. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here or at any Fitness with Rachel class with cash, check or charge.

McDonald is a former dancer with SBFB, and currently an AFAA- and ACE-certified group fitness instructor and personal trainer who holds most of the Zumba format licenses. She has taught Zumba classes locally for more than two years, opening her own business in October 2013.

Click here for more information.

 
