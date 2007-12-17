Sean Simms works as a general manager of the Spectrum Athletic Club’s lively downtown location. He is the always smiling face that greets the many fitness fanatics who visit the popular club each day. Simms’s other passions include his family — wife Mira and children Serin and Anais — mathematics, personal training and enjoying time with friends. He also runs a fitness boot camp a couple of times a year, so we caught up with him to see how he works it!

Name, age: Sean Simms, 33

Occupation: General manager at Spectrum Athletic Clubs Downtown Santa Barbara

How long in Santa Barbara? Born and raised in Santa Barbara

Hobbies/interests: I enjoy playing basketball, football, soccer and doing anything athletic. I also enjoy working out at Spectrum Athletic Clubs.

Best thing about Santa Barbara: The diversity of people in the community.

Most recent iTunes download: Just recently downloaded a book: “Rich Dad, Poor Dad.”

Pet peeve: It really bothers me if my dollar bills are not all faced the same direction and sequentially ordered. It also bothers me if things are not put in their place. I’m something of a neat freak.

Best S.B. Bowl concert/moment: I was working as a “runner” at the Eagle Eye Cherry concert almost eight years ago. Eagle Eye Cherry had just finished playing and I was asked to run him back to the hotel. As we were driving, he asked me to show him what downtown Santa Barbara was like. We drove up and down State Street for a while, giving me a chance to talk to him and get a deeper perspective into his music.

Where I shop first in S.B.: I like to go to Costco because there are such wide varieties of things to see and do there that I lose track of time. Good times!

How would you define your personal style: I like to think of my style as hip but, whatever the occasion, I am always pressed and coordinated. It’s all about the shoes!

How you keep it green: Spectrum Clubs has now gone green. We recycle and make sure that we don’t leave unneeded lights on and that we are not using energy unnecessarily. At the club, we have added several recycling bins. In addition, we will be installing a special bin so that our members can drop off used cell phones for recycling. We also have signs up in the locker rooms that encourage our members to be conscientious about the amount of water they use while showering.

Guilty Pleasure? World Wrestling Entertainmnt

Workout regime: I work out five to six days per week, keeping my weight routine to 30 to 45 minutes, plus cardio/stretch for about an hour.

My friends would describe me as: A fun person to be around — very outgoing and easy to get along with.

I would describe my work ethic as: I make sure the job gets done no matter how long it takes to make it happen. I am a very hard and tough worker.

Charity of choice: I love supporting the Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club. I have also done work with several charities in my role as manager of Spectrum.

After work you’ll find me: Watching crime dramas, and helping with homework.

Favorite Santa Barbara view (hike, bike, drive, etc.): Since just about everything in S.B. is breathtaking, I cannot say that I have a single favorite view, but the one that stands out for me is the view early in the morning from the top of Inspiration Point, overlooking the city.

Best meal in town: I always enjoy the fun and entertainment at Chef Karim’s Moroccan Restaurant in Victoria Court. You not only get to eat with your fingers, but you can also get up and dance with the belly dancer.

If I could channel anyone, it would be _____ for their ______ (e.g. Audrey Hepburn for her grace/Bruce Lee for his Kung Fu moves): I would channel Rosa Parks for her strength and courage to stand up for what she believed.

Every Santa Barbaran needs a: Great place to work out when the weather begins to get bad.

Last read: Checking up on my Fantasy Football team to see where standings have me placed.

If I did not live in Santa Barbara I’d live in: My wife is from Portland, Ore. If we were ever to leave Santa Barbara, I think that would be an ideal spot to live.

All-time favorite movie: “Scarface.”

Reality TV (all over it or I’m over it?): I’m over it. I would rather watch “CSI” or “Law & Order.”

Favorite Santa Barbara beach: Butterfly Beach.

On the weekends, you’ll find me: Spending time with my family, attending soccer games, renting electric cars for rides along the beachfront, going to the movies and taking walks.

Check out Sean and his team at Spectrum Athletic Club on Carrillo – where they always remember your name and greet you with a smile.