Local News Bill Macfadyen: Sputtering Late-Season Storms Still Lead to Mandatory Evacuation Dance-Offs NoozWeek’s Top 5 gulps at a disastrous loss of property values, picks up after a fatal motorcycle crash, watches San Marcos High hit a new low, and prepares to celebrate Jack Cantin, but first a shout-out to Noozhawk’s Kim Clark

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Keeps a Weather Eye Out, But This Time the Storm Blinks NoozWeek’s Top 5 also overdoes it with overdoses, remembers Jack Cantin, takes another swipe at the Tesla-hating Hatchet Man, and finds a Royal mess at San Marcos High School

Local News Bill Macfadyen: One Man Takes on Tesla with Apparent Compulsion to Bury the Hatchet NoozWeek’s Top 5 weathers Evacugeddon, may have mapped out a pedestrian death, binge-watches a bald eagle nest and runs into a possible DUI head-on collision

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Fatal Shooting of Dos Pueblos High Student Is a Tragic, Split-Second Accident NoozWeek’s Top 5 includes a deadly altercation at the Chumash Casino Resort, a $4.6 million dog house, an exercise in poor judgment and the ongoing Montecito recovery, but don’t miss your chance to attend Noozhawk’s first Public Newsroom

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara County’s New Storm Plan Long on Evacuations, Short on Explanations As Noozhawk goes public with our newsroom, NoozWeek’s Top 5 warms up a cold case, gets stuck on Coast Village Road, tears into Franceschi House and readies to ride commuter rail

Local News Bill Macfadyen: While Traffic Gins Up a Jam in Montecito, Tonic Nightclub Has Its Last Call NoozWeek’s Top 5 issues an ominous warning about future flash floods, follows an armed robbery and a stabbing spree, and finally reveals what caused the Whittier Fire

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Highway 101 Was Linchpin of Logjam from Montecito Flooding Aftermath NoozWeek’s Top 5 questions authority before locating a young mom’s body, describing a long day of dramatic rescues, and returning to the recurring questions of when we can all go home

Local News Bill Macfadyen: In Sign of The Times, Readers Wade Into Noozhawk’s Montecito Flood and Mud Coverage NoozWeek’s record Top 5 stays in Montecito with the Highway 101 impasse, a rising death toll, a picture of devastation and a fledgling recovery, before giving Alana Walczak the last word

Local News Bill Macfadyen: In a Flash, Montecito Floods Its Zones with a Deadly Disaster NoozWeek’s Top 5 expands in more ways than one with a lineup of almost all flash flooding stories chronicling unprecedented death and destruction

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Readers Are Positive About Our New No-Comments Policy NoozWeek’s Top 5 starts new year with a homicide, ends last year with a stabbing, energizes its Target audience, and tracks a fatal pedestrian collision and Hope Ranch mail thefts

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Walks Sitting Out This New Year’s Eve, Rescheduling to Late January All this talk of moving around reminds me that we have some office furniture to give away. Interested?

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Flightline Restaurant Plans Send Thomas Fire to Back Burner NoozWeek’s Top 5 is still top heavy with wildfire coverage — flooding fears, record size and front country trails — but also makes room for Warren Butler and Alyssa Nuño

Local News Bill Macfadyen: In Santa Barbara County, Thomas Fire’s Toll More Inconvenience Than Destruction NoozWeek’s Top 5 changes to narrative for wrapup of monster wildfire that could become California’s largest ever

Local News Bill Macfadyen: Bus Stops Car Pinballing Down Street, But Sedan’​s Driver Dies of Crash Injuries Wrecks are rampant in NoozWeek’​s Top 5, missing teen found dead in Yosemite National Park, and the bid for Bellosguardo inches along, but first let’​s talk about moving on

Local News Bill Macfadyen: 2 Husbands, Dads, Men Linked by Fatal — and Improbable — Highway 154 Collision After pitching Giving Tuesday as Good for Santa Barbara, NoozWeek’s Top 5 picks up the pieces of a Lompoc murder and shootout, gets a second taste of Jeopardy!, spins a carousel tale and marks my words