Bill Macfadyen
Bill Macfadyen: Sputtering Late-Season Storms Still Lead to Mandatory Evacuation Dance-OffsNoozWeek’s Top 5 gulps at a disastrous loss of property values, picks up after a fatal motorcycle crash, watches San Marcos High hit a new low, and prepares to celebrate Jack Cantin, but first a shout-out to Noozhawk’s Kim Clark
Bill Macfadyen: Montecito Keeps a Weather Eye Out, But This Time the Storm BlinksNoozWeek’s Top 5 also overdoes it with overdoses, remembers Jack Cantin, takes another swipe at the Tesla-hating Hatchet Man, and finds a Royal mess at San Marcos High School
Bill Macfadyen: One Man Takes on Tesla with Apparent Compulsion to Bury the HatchetNoozWeek’s Top 5 weathers Evacugeddon, may have mapped out a pedestrian death, binge-watches a bald eagle nest and runs into a possible DUI head-on collision
Bill Macfadyen: Fatal Shooting of Dos Pueblos High Student Is a Tragic, Split-Second AccidentNoozWeek’s Top 5 includes a deadly altercation at the Chumash Casino Resort, a $4.6 million dog house, an exercise in poor judgment and the ongoing Montecito recovery, but don’t miss your chance to attend Noozhawk’s first Public Newsroom
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara County’s New Storm Plan Long on Evacuations, Short on ExplanationsAs Noozhawk goes public with our newsroom, NoozWeek’s Top 5 warms up a cold case, gets stuck on Coast Village Road, tears into Franceschi House and readies to ride commuter rail
Bill Macfadyen: While Traffic Gins Up a Jam in Montecito, Tonic Nightclub Has Its Last CallNoozWeek’s Top 5 issues an ominous warning about future flash floods, follows an armed robbery and a stabbing spree, and finally reveals what caused the Whittier Fire
Bill Macfadyen: After Weeks of Fire and Flood, Noozhawk Readers Give In to Sirens’ Song of RolloverNoozWeek’s Top 5 flashes flood evacuations and bridge work, Ted Johnson’s inexcusable death, and a personal story — but, first, a request
Bill Macfadyen: Highway 101 Was Linchpin of Logjam from Montecito Flooding AftermathNoozWeek’s Top 5 questions authority before locating a young mom’s body, describing a long day of dramatic rescues, and returning to the recurring questions of when we can all go home
Bill Macfadyen: In Sign of The Times, Readers Wade Into Noozhawk’s Montecito Flood and Mud CoverageNoozWeek’s record Top 5 stays in Montecito with the Highway 101 impasse, a rising death toll, a picture of devastation and a fledgling recovery, before giving Alana Walczak the last word
Bill Macfadyen: In a Flash, Montecito Floods Its Zones with a Deadly DisasterNoozWeek’s Top 5 expands in more ways than one with a lineup of almost all flash flooding stories chronicling unprecedented death and destruction
Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Readers Are Positive About Our New No-Comments PolicyNoozWeek’s Top 5 starts new year with a homicide, ends last year with a stabbing, energizes its Target audience, and tracks a fatal pedestrian collision and Hope Ranch mail thefts
Bill Macfadyen: As Noozhawk Enters 2018, We’re Eliminating Reader Comments on Our Stories
Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Walks Sitting Out This New Year’s Eve, Rescheduling to Late JanuaryAll this talk of moving around reminds me that we have some office furniture to give away. Interested?
Bill Macfadyen: Flightline Restaurant Plans Send Thomas Fire to Back BurnerNoozWeek’s Top 5 is still top heavy with wildfire coverage — flooding fears, record size and front country trails — but also makes room for Warren Butler and Alyssa Nuño
Bill Macfadyen: In Santa Barbara County, Thomas Fire’s Toll More Inconvenience Than DestructionNoozWeek’s Top 5 changes to narrative for wrapup of monster wildfire that could become California’s largest ever
Bill Macfadyen: Noozhawk Readers Keep Up with Thomas Fire’s Direction, Deaths and DestructionRecord-setting NoozWeek’s Top 5 goes all in on 10-day-old wildfire, but doesn’t come close to stopping there
Bill Macfadyen: Thomas Fire Throws Smoke, Ash, a Blackout, Evacuations and Threats Our WayNoozWeek’s Top 5 is all in on wildfire stories, including a record-setting traffic day and week of 2017
Bill Macfadyen: Bus Stops Car Pinballing Down Street, But Sedan’s Driver Dies of Crash InjuriesWrecks are rampant in NoozWeek’s Top 5, missing teen found dead in Yosemite National Park, and the bid for Bellosguardo inches along, but first let’s talk about moving on
Bill Macfadyen: 2 Husbands, Dads, Men Linked by Fatal — and Improbable — Highway 154 CollisionAfter pitching Giving Tuesday as Good for Santa Barbara, NoozWeek’s Top 5 picks up the pieces of a Lompoc murder and shootout, gets a second taste of Jeopardy!, spins a carousel tale and marks my words
Bill Macfadyen: Latest Fatal Rollover on Highway 154 Not at a Usual Crash SceneAlan Lin’s return to Jeopardy! is open-ended question in NoozWeek’s Top 5 while a deer-caused collision turns even more tragic, a visit to Blenders doesn’t go smoothie, and BizHawk makes connection between Outback Steakhouse and 7-Eleven
