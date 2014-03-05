Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 8:57 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

100 Healthy Years

March 5, 2014 from 6pm - 8pm

Come learn scientific and philosophic principles to:

-Help Maximize your ability to heal from an injury, pain, or health problem

-Identify underlying conditions that you may not feel yet

-Achieve Optimum health and peak performance levels

6pm-8pm Wed. March 5th, 2014

Genuine Chiropractic

805.ATLAS-1-2

214 E. De La Guerra St., Santa Barbara CA 93101

[email protected]

$5 donation

All proceeds benefit the organic soup kitchen of Santa Barbara

 

