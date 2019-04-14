Calendar » 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival

April 14, 2019 from 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Central Coast residents of all ages will send hundreds of brightly colored kites soaring into the sky this Sunday, April 14, at the 10th annual Free Family Kite Festival. More than 2,000 people are expected to attend this highly anticipated community event, which will run from noon to 4 p.m. at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 S. College Drive, in Santa Maria.

Presented by the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum and the Santa Maria Public Airport District, the Kite Festival will feature professional kite-flying demonstrations, contests, food, vendors and music by family rock band BIRDIE. Kite Ambassadors from the American Kitefliers Association will be on hand to help families and to ensure smooth flying. There will also be a kite “hospital” at the park for kites that need first aid.