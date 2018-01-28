Calendar » 10th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap

January 28, 2018 from 1:30pm - 4:30pm

1:30-4:30pm, Free - Rain or Shine!

A celebration to bring seeds & people togetherNEW LOCATION

Trinity Gardens @ Trinity Lutheran Church, 909 North La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Join us for the 10th Annual Santa Barbara Community Seed Swap at a brand new location! This year at the beautiful Trinity Gardens, with both indoor and outdoor space for lots of seed sharing activities, children welcome. The event takes place on Sunday, January 28, from 1:30-4:30pm.

Hundreds attend every year, sharing seeds and knowledge with other backyard gardeners, plant lovers, beekeepers and farmers. Come be a part of this seed saving movement, making sure that locally adapted seed & plants are passed on to future generations. Special speakers, children activities, & live music!

Local groups will have plant and seed related exhibits. Many sharing valuable seed saving techniques that encourage local gardeners to grow out and harvest some of their best seeds for future gardens and seed swaps, making us a truly food secure community. Seed saving is a fun and easy way to connect to the circle of life.

Bring seeds, plants, cuttings, and garden knowledge to swap.



Don't have these?

Then come get seeds.

Seeds to sow.

Seeds to grow.

Seeds to harvest.

Seeds to save and share next year.

Activities for all ages

Music that will have your toes tapping

Special Speakers throughout the day

A gathering of garden friends old and new.

A community program hosted by Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Trinity Gardens

www.sbpermaculture.org;

http://www.trinitygardenssb.org/

Co-Sponsors: Island Seed & Feed, Botanical Interest Seeds, Santa Barbara Seed Savers Guild, Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds, Renee’s Garden Seeds,

Healing Grounds Biodynamic Nursery, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network & Trinity Gardens

Event Facebook page (English & Spanish): https://www.facebook.com/groups/632203483488117/

More Info: [email protected], (805) 962-2571

2018 Local Real Food Hero Award



Once again we will be honoring a Local Food & Plant Hero at the Seed Swap. This year the award goes to Jerry Sortomme, former Chair of the Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) Environmental Horticulture Department, whose love affair with plants has affected all who have met him, inspiring students of all ages for many decades. His SBCC students, dubbed “Jerry’s kids” went on to careers in environmental science, horticulture, edible landscapes, sustainable design and other green professions. Have you been to the SBCC Lifescape garden? The La Huerta Historic Garden at the Old Mission? Yup, those and more were inspired and launched by Jerry Sortomme. Please join us in honoring this local food hero.

