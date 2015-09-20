Calendar » 10th Annual Sunset Cruise on Channel Cat Benefiting Santa Barbara Wildlife

September 20, 2015 from 5:00 pm

Last year, the Santa Barbara Wildlife Care Network rescued and rehabilitated more than 3,000 animals in Santa Barbara County. With this year's oil spill, that number is sure to increase. Show your support with an evening on the Channel Cat, for the 10th Annual Sunset Cruise Sunday, September 20th. The evening includes elegant hors d'oeuvres by Pure Joy Catering, local wines, and great raffle prizes. For tickets call 805-956-4063.

Set sail with us to help keep our precious wildlife flourishing in their native environment.

A portion of your ticket price is tax deductible.