[email protected] Tour with MCA Santa Barbara
March 9, 2014 from 1:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Join us on Sundays at 1 pm for a unique, 30-minute conversation about the exhibitions on view, hosted by creatives in the community including curators, designers, academics, students, and architects.
Sunday, March 9, 2014 @ 1pm
Courtney Miller, Landscape Architect and Owner of CJM::LA
- Website: http://www.mcasantabarbara.org/node/211